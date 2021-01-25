N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Public Health to hold live update today

Public Health will hold a live-streamed COVID19 update Monday.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard will both speak at the briefing, scheduled to begin at 2:30.

The live update follows the lockdown of the Edmundston region, Zone 4, Saturday night at midnight, and the announcement Sunday of 20 new cases of COVID-19, mostly in the Moncton and Edmundston regions.

As of Sunday, there were five people hospitalized with the virus across the province, with two in intensive care, and 334 active cases.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: