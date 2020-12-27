New Brunswick reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Sunday
New Brunswick announced two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
Both cases are in the Moncton region
New Brunswick announced two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, both in the Moncton region.
The cases reported in Zone 1 are individuals between 40-49 and 60-69.
The cases are under investigation and both people are self-isolating.
There are now 34 active cases in the province, with cases in every health zone:
- Moncton region (11).
- Fredericton area (9).
- Edmundston region (6).
- Saint John (3).
- Bathurst (2).
- Miramichi (2).
- Campbellton (1).
There are two people in hospital related to the virus, including one person in intensive care. The province has recorded eight deaths related to COVID-19.
New Brunswick has had a total of 592 COVID-19 cases with 549 listed as recovered.