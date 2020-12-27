Skip to Main Content
New Brunswick

New Brunswick reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

New Brunswick announced two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Both cases are in the Moncton region

New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday. (NIAID Integrated Research Facility/Reuters)

New Brunswick announced two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, both in the Moncton region.

The cases reported in Zone 1 are individuals between 40-49 and 60-69.

The cases are under investigation and both people are self-isolating.

There are now 34 active cases in the province, with cases in every health zone:

  • Moncton region (11).
  • Fredericton area (9).
  • Edmundston region (6).
  • Saint John (3).
  • Bathurst (2).
  • Miramichi (2).
  • Campbellton (1).

There are two people in hospital related to the virus, including one person in intensive care. The province has recorded eight deaths related to COVID-19.

New Brunswick has had a total of 592 COVID-19 cases with 549 listed as recovered. 

