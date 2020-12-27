New Brunswick reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

New Brunswick announced two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, both in the Moncton region.

The cases reported in Zone 1 are individuals between 40-49 and 60-69.

The cases are under investigation and both people are self-isolating.

There are now 34 active cases in the province, with cases in every health zone:

Moncton region (11).

Fredericton area (9).

Edmundston region (6).

Saint John (3).

Bathurst (2).

Miramichi (2).

Campbellton (1).

There are two people in hospital related to the virus, including one person in intensive care. The province has recorded eight deaths related to COVID-19.

New Brunswick has had a total of 592 COVID-19 cases with 549 listed as recovered.