No new cases of COVID-19 as N.B. enters next phase of recovery

Public Health recorded no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to a news release from the Government of New Brunswick.

There are two active cases in New Brunswick, none in hospital. One case is related to travel and the other remains under investigation.

As of today, 17,426 tests have been conducted and 118 people have recovered.

On Friday, the province announced it will move into the next phase of recovery.

Phase 2 allows businesses, museums, campgrounds and other operations to reopen if they're able to provide physical distancing.

This is what can reopen in New Brunswick under the new recovery phase according to premier Blaine Higgs. 4:08

"New Brunswick is moving forward and we are continuing on our road to recovery," Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said during Friday's COVID-19 news briefing.

The two-household bubble still applies in the new recovery stage.

Here's what will open in Phase 2 of New Brunswick's pandemic recovery. (CBC News)

The government also announced Friday it will introduce a new policy independent of the Phase 2 recovery stage. The policy allows two people to visit a palliative-care patient at a hospital or nursing home.

Parks, golf courses and drive-in church services were allowed to operate in the first stage of recovery.

What to do if you have symptoms

Stay at home. People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website. People with two of those symptoms are asked to: