New Brunswick announces 2 new COVID-19 cases, total active cases now 15

New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

This comes after the province recorded four new cases Saturday. There are 15 active cases in the province.

The two new cases are in the Moncton area and are related to international travel. They affect one individual under the age of 10 and one between 10 and 19. They are self-isolating. Both are related to two cases that were announced Saturday in the Moncton area.

International travel

The two cases from Saturday travelled from Rome on Aug. 3, flying through Toronto and arriving in Moncton on Aug. 4.

The individuals travelled on Air Canada Flight 891 from Rome to Toronto and on Air Canada Flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton.

The province believes the individuals may have been contagious when they were flying and advise anyone on those flights to self-monitor for symptoms. If they have symptoms they are urged to self-isolate.

The province did not specify if the two new cases on Sunday traveled on the plane, or were infected afterwards.

The other two cases from Saturday are individuals under the age of 10 and are located in the Fredericton region. They are close contacts of a previously identified case.

New Brunswick has had 186 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 169 recoveries and two deaths.

There were 307 tests conducted on Friday and 236 tests on Saturday.

There have been 56,766 tests conducted in total.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms are asked to: