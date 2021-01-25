Family alleges Public Health is misrepresenting woman's death as being non-COVID-related

The family of a woman who died at a Shannex nursing home in Saint John last week after testing positive for COVID-19 alleges Public Health is misrepresenting her death — and possibly others — as being non-COVID-related.

Joan Davis died at the Tucker Hall nursing home, Lily Court memory care unit, where there is an outbreak, last Thursday, 15 days after being diagnosed.

The mother of six, "Nana" of nine, and great-grandmother of two, was 79.

"She went from being this lady cruising down the halls of the Shannex to a person that couldn't speak, eat or communicate in less than 48 hours after being diagnosed with COVID," her son Peter Lewis posted on Facebook.

"You can imagine our shock when I received a call from the Shannex on the day of Mom's passing, Thursday saying when Public Health is doing their update on COVID they are not including your mom's death as a COVID death."

"She got COVID, she was in the Lily Court COVID unit, she died in the COVID Unit."

Lewis, a Rothesay councillor, declined to be interviewed Monday but said in his Facebook post he was "very upset" with Shannex "for not accepting" that his mother had died from COVID-19.

Public Health has to be fair and transparent with the way they report deaths. - Peter Lewis, son of deceased

"After things started to settle," he called Shannex back, looking for an explanation. "Come to find out it is Public Health that makes the decision on how a person's death is perceived," he wrote.

"As someone who is in the political arena and seeing first hand, what a great amount of stress our health system is under, I do have to question have we come to a point where it is all about numbers? Public Health has to be fair and transparent with the way they report deaths."

'Heart and lungs were strong'

Lewis's uncle — Davis's younger brother, Trevor Jones — agrees and also turned to social media Sunday afternoon.

"First of all, Joan tested positive, she was in the COVID unit, her health tanked in a few days and within 14 days she was dead," Jones posted on Facebook.

His sister, who had previously received "outstanding care" at Tucker Hall and "was happy," tested positive Jan. 6, he said. When he last spoke to her on Jan. 7, she was badly congested and coughing, "a painful sounding cough."

She had underlying health conditions, "but her heart and lungs were strong."

"It appears there is a possibility that someone is trying to fudge the numbers of COVID deaths either in the province (Dept. of Health) or at the Shannex (management). This needs to be investigated and explained by all parties involved," wrote Jones, urging people to share the Facebook posts.

There are two residents and three employees of the Tucker Hall nursing home with active cases of COVID-19, as of Sunday afternoon, as some cases are now considered resolved. Residents and employees are expected to be retested early this week. (Graham Thompson/CBC News file photo)

New Brunswick has recorded 13 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in March. The dashboard also shows one non-COVID-19-related death. This person tested positive but did not die from the disease, Public Health has said.

Three cases of COVID-19 are not accounted for on province's dashboard when the number of COVID recoveries and COVID-related deaths are subtracted from the total number of COVID-19 cases so far.

Lewis alleges other elderly people have died in the COVID unit as recently as last weekend whose deaths are not going to be reported as COVID-related either.

"I am not one to post on Facebook, but I feel that this is such an injustice to our family and to other families who have seniors dying in nursing homes that can't speak for themselves and don't have the support that Mom had. Public Health needs to report real numbers whether they are good or bad.

"I really want to have this unjust decision reversed. This has been a very sad week for our family and the unjust Public Health has caused is very unsettling for all of our family members. Public Health is here to protect us and give us what we think is the correct information.

"We are doing what we are supposed to do. Are you?"

'Sometimes complicated'

Public Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shannex spokesperson Isabelle Landry said she would respond to the request as soon as possible.

The province has not announced any new COVID-related deaths in recent days.

In a Sunday afternoon update on the COVID-19 outbreak at Parkland Saint John complex, Shannex confirmed the deaths of two residents of Lily Court who had tested positive and described the deaths as being "related to COVID-19."

One resident died on Thursday and the other on Friday, it said.

"During this time, we have said goodbye to so many without the opportunity to celebrate their lives and the freedom to grieve together," said Derek Green, vice-president of New Brunswick operations. "These two families have also had to deal with the added worry of losing a loved one related to COVID-19."

The company said reporting on whether a resident has died as a result of COVID-19 is "sometimes complicated" because of multiple health-care partners involved.

"Communicating openly with our residents, families and employees is a priority at Shannex and we understand that the delay in communicating the details may create some confusion, and we apologize for this," the news release said.

In an email Sunday, a government spokesperson said "without getting into too many specifics and breaking confidentiality, a person who is positive for COVID-19 can die from other circumstances."