N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 9 new cases reported Wednesday, exposure warning for two flights

Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the province's active case count to 40.

Of those 40 cases, more than half are in the Moncton region, Zone 1, with 21 active cases. They include five new cases reported in the Moncton region: three people in their 20s, one person 30 to 39 years old, and one person 40 to 49.

The two cases in the Saint John region, Zone 2, include one person 20 to 29 and one person 30 to 39.

The other two cases consist of one individual 30 to 39 in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and one 50 to 59 in the Bathurst region, Zone 6.

All nine cases are self-isolating and under investigation. There are currently 31 cases under investigation in the province.

Jennifer Russell (Government of New Brunswick)

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 388 and 342 have recovered. As of Wednesday, 111,716 tests have been conducted, including 296 on Tuesday.

"We have seen additional cases here in New Brunswick, across Canada and globally, therefore, we must all act like we have the virus" and take precautions to protect ourselves and others, said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

Russell advised residents to limit their number of close contacts, maintain physical distancing, wear a mask, stay home if you are sick and to "get tested even if you have mild symptoms."

Exposure notification for two Air Canada flights

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Nov. 15 on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8954 – from Winnipeg to Toronto arrived at 8:16 p.m.

Air Canada Flight 8918 – from Toronto to Moncton arrived at 11:43 p.m.

Public Health said anyone who travelled on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight and, if any COVID-19 symptoms develop, self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or to call 811 to get tested.

Dr. Jennifer Russell is advising all New Brunswickers to 'act as if we have the virus,' by wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, limiting close contacts and staying home if they feel unwell. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: