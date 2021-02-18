N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Public Health reveals revised vaccine rollout at live briefing
Second dose will be temporarily withheld for some residents, 4 new cases reported, Russell says
The province announced the rollout of its revised COVID-19 vaccination strategy Thursday, issuing warnings about limited supply and the heightened risk posed by variants.
"We are in the eye of a perfect storm" of new, more aggressive strains of variants and other risk factors, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, said at a live update.
She noted the province must "act quickly" to get vaccines in the arms of its most vulnerable citizens.
This will mean withholding the second dose of the vaccine in some cases.
"We are learning that a single dose is effective," offering more than 90 per cent protection for up to 90 days, Russell said.
"We will delay the second dose for those who are lower risk of more serious outcomes."
Russell acknowledged "this is not a perfect approach," and stressed that all New Brunswickers will eventually get two doses of the vaccine.
Technical difficulties then paused the briefing, with a spokesperson announcing at 1:45 p.m. that there would be a 10-minute break.
Health Minister Dorothy Shephard will also address the briefing.
Four new cases, all in Zone 4
There are four new cases reported in New Brunswick on Thursday.
All of them are in Zone 4, the Edmundston region, Dr. Jennifer Russell said.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.
Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:
-
A fever above 38 C.
-
A new cough or worsening chronic cough.
-
Sore throat.
-
Runny nose.
-
Headache.
-
New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.
-
Difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should:
-
Stay at home.
-
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
-
Describe symptoms and travel history.
-
Follow instructions.
