The province announced the rollout of its revised COVID-19 vaccination strategy Thursday, issuing warnings about limited supply and the heightened risk posed by variants.

"We are in the eye of a perfect storm" of new, more aggressive strains of variants and other risk factors, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, said at a live update.

She noted the province must "act quickly" to get vaccines in the arms of its most vulnerable citizens.

This will mean withholding the second dose of the vaccine in some cases.

"We are learning that a single dose is effective," offering more than 90 per cent protection for up to 90 days, Russell said.

"We will delay the second dose for those who are lower risk of more serious outcomes."

Russell acknowledged "this is not a perfect approach," and stressed that all New Brunswickers will eventually get two doses of the vaccine.

Four new cases, all in Zone 4

There are four new cases reported in New Brunswick on Thursday.

All of them are in Zone 4, the Edmundston region, Dr. Jennifer Russell said.

