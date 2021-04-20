N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Public Health provides live update Tuesday

Dr. Jennifer Russell and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard will hold an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

The update comes amid questions about whether the province will lower the age eligibility for AstraZeneca, as some other provinces have done.

The briefing, which will be live-streamed here, is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

On Monday, Public Health announced nine new cases in four zones, with a total of 158 active cases.

Of the 158 active cases in the province as of Monday, 119 were in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, part of which remains under lockdown. (CBC)

New limits for travel into, out of Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is placing new restrictions on who can travel to the province, announcing that as of Thursday at 8 a.m. people will not be allowed to enter unless their trip is deemed essential or they are permanent residents of the province.

Premier Iain Rankin made the announcement during a news briefing early Tuesday afternoon.

Only those travelling from P.E.I. or Newfoundland and Labrador, where COVID-19 case counts are low, are exempt from the new rules.

Rankin also said that Nova Scotia residents are also being told not to leave the province unless it is necessary.

Recent possible exposures

Public Health has identified possible public exposures to COVID-19 in Edmundston:

Familiprix, 131 de l'Église St., on April 8, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Jean Coutu, 77 Victoria St., Edmundston on April 16, between 1: 30 p.m. and 2 p.m.; on April 14, between noon and 12:45 p.m.; and on April 12, between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Public Health also identified a traveller who may have been infected while on the following flights on April 15:

Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11:53 a.m.

Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:08 p.m.

People who were at these areas are eligible to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are not experiencing symptoms.

Corrected recent possible exposures

The dates and times for some recent possible public exposures in Saint John have changed on the government's website.

"Through follow-up tracing work [Monday], it turns the individuals provided the wrong dates by mistake," Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said in an email.

The new information information includes:

Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, on April 15 between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Rocky's Sports Bar, 7 Market Square, on April 15 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

