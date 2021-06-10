N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Walk-in vaccine clinics open today, tomorrow

The New Brunswick Pharmacists Association has opened walk-in vaccine clinics for Friday and Saturday to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.

The three clinics, in Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton, do not require appointments and are only for first-dose vaccinations.

The walk-in clinics are as follows:

Fredericton: Shoppers Drug Mart at 440 King St. on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Moncton: Shoppers Drug Mart at 350 St. George St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saint John: Shoppers Drug Mart at 57 Lansdowne Ave. on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jake Reid, director of the New Brunswick Pharmacists Association, said all that is needed to get a spot is to walk in with a medicare card.

The province had set a target of June 7 to start reopening, as long as 75 per cent of the eligible population was vaccinated with their first dose.

That target was missed, with 72.8 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and over having received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're seeing demand for first doses taper off, which is a natural thing that's happening in all the provinces," Reid said.

The group of people who were rolling up their sleeves as soon as the vaccine became available are already vaccinated, he said, so now the goal is to reach a new group of New Brunswickers who are less motivated or who weren't able to get the vaccine earlier.

"You want to make it as easy as possible for those who may face some barriers to get out and get their first shot," said Reid.

Reid said visitors to the clinics will not get to choose which vaccine they get, but that it will be either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Those under 18 will get the Pfizer vaccine.

Thursday numbers

As of Thursday, New Brunswick had 101 active cases of COVID-19.

Three people are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. Another person is hospitalized out of province in an intensive care unit.

Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and seven more recoveries, putting the total active cases at 101. (CBC)

Here is a breakdown of the three new cases reported Thursday:

One case in the Moncton region, Zone 1, is an individual 50-59.

One case in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, is an individual 20-29.

One case in the Bathurst region, Zone 6, is an individual 70-79.

All three of these cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Since the pandemic started, New Brunswick has had 2,283 confirmed cases, 2,137 recoveries and 44 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 347,501 tests have been completed, including 1,021 on Wednesday.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified potential public exposures to the coronavirus in the Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Big Axe Brewery and food truck , 537 Otis Dr., Nackawic, June 4, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Boston Pizza , 1230 Propsect St., Fredericton, June 2, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Burger King, 570 Two Nations Crossing, Fredericton, June 2 between noon and 2 p.m.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: