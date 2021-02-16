New Brunswick has lost another resident to underlying complications related to COVID-19, Dr. Jennifer Russell reported Tuesday.

The individual was a resident of Edmundston's Manoir Belle Vue, which has seen 86 cases of COVID-19, and was between the ages of 80 and 89, Russell said at a live-streamed update.

There have now been 24 COVID-related deaths since pandemic began.

The Edmundston region, Zone 4, remains at the red phase of recovery.

"In the coming days, we will be reassessing the situation to determine when it can join the rest of the province" in the less-restrictive orange phase, Russell said.

Russell also declared the outbreak at Parkland Saint John care home "officially over" and announced three new cases on Tuesday. The cases break down in this way:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

One case

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Two cases

Vaccine update expected to be on the briefing agenda

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell are expected to face questions on the province's revised vaccine rollout today following several weeks of delivery hiccups.

On Monday, the updated federal government website for vaccine delivery schedules showed New Brunswick is set to receive more than 64,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech between now and April.

That includes a forecast delivery of 8,190 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week, and another 9,360 every week afterward until the first week of April.

The province is also expected to receive 2,400 Moderna doses by the end of February.

What is not yet known is how many of the scheduled doses have been diverted to Northern Canada as was announced on Friday. CBC News has asked Health Canada to clarify those numbers and is awaiting a response.

The Health Canada website notes that the forecast numbers are "updated as the quantities of available vaccine and the timing of future deliveries" are confirmed.

"Fluctuations from week to week are possible," it says, adding that forecasts are therefore subject to change on short notice.

To date, 18,643 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick, with 5,347 people fully vaccinated with the required two doses, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: