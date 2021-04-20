N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province nears 75% vaccination target; 1 death reported, 7 new cases

New Brunswick inched closer to its vaccination target Saturday that will trigger the first phase of reopening in the province.

A total of 514,169 New Brunswickers, or 74.2 per cent of the eligible population 12 and over, have now been vaccinated with a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The province has set 75 per cent as the threshold to begin its path to green and the start of looser restrictions. Those include removing the "steady-15" requirement and reopening the borders to Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Amherst, N.S., and Avignon and Témiscouata, Que.

New Brunswick Public Health launched walk-in vaccination clinics across the province for Friday, Saturday and Sunday in order to meet the goal, which had an original target of June 7.

45th COVID-19 death

New Brunswick recorded another COVID-related death Saturday and seven new cases.

A person in their 90s in the Bathurst region, Zone 6, has died as a result of the virus, Public Health said in a news release.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the individual who has passed away," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

There have now been 45 deaths in the province.

(CBC News)

The seven new cases bring the province's total to 93 active cases.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

In the Fredericton region, Zone 3:

a person 40 to 49.

a person 50 to 59.

two people 60 to 69.

In the Bathurst Region, Zone 6:

a person 40 to 49.

a person 60 to 69.

a person 70 to 79.

All seven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Three people are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in intensive care. One patient is hospitalized out of the province.

Since the pandemic started, New Brunswick has had 2,291 confirmed cases and 2,152 recoveries. A total of 350,071 tests have been completed, including 1,234 Friday.

Walk-in vaccination clinics

Walk-in vaccine clinics are open this weekend at some pharmacies to make it as easy as possible for people to get their first dose of a vaccine.

The walk-in clinics, which do not require an appointment, are as follows:

On Saturday:

Grand Manan Community Centre. Walk-ins from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fredericton: Shoppers Drug Mart at 440 King St. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Moncton: Shoppers Drug Mart at 350 St. George St. on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saint John: Shoppers Drug Mart at 57 Lansdowne Ave. from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Sunday:

St. Stephen, Garcelon Civic Centre, Walk-ins from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The clinics are only for people who have not received the first dose of the vaccine. People seeking a second does will be turned away.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified potential public exposures to the coronavirus in the Moncton region, Zone 1, the Saint John region, Zone 2, the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and the Acadie-Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Silver Fox restaurant – Irving Big Stop, 2986 Fredericton Rd., Salisbury, June 8 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Jean Coutu, 1789 Mountain Rd., Moncton, June 8 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Hotel Moncton, 2779 Mountain Rd., Moncton, June 7 between 6 p.m. and 11 a.m.

Days Inn by Wyndham, 175 City Rd, Saint John, between June 3 to June 9.

Tim Hortons drive through, 3 Gateway Dr., Oromocto, June 7 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Mark Piscines et Spa, 375 Main St., Tracadie, between June 7 and June 9.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: