New Brunswick still hasn't quite hit the vaccination target needed to move to the first phase of reopening in the province.

As of Sunday morning, 517,265 New Brunswickers, or 74.6 per cent of the eligible population, have a first dose COVID-19 vaccine.

That means 3,096 people received first doses on Saturday.

The province had hoped to reach the 75 per cent threshold by June 7. But one week later, and the province is just shy of that goal.

Several walk-in vaccination clinics were open over the weekend with no appointments required, in an effort to get more New Brunswickers vaccinated.

A walk-in clinic in St. Stephen is open Sunday at the Garcelon Civic Centre from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Latest public exposures

Public Health has identified potential public exposures to the coronavirus in the Moncton region, Zone 1, the Saint John region, Zone 2, the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and the Acadie-Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Silver Fox restaurant – Irving Big Stop, 2986 Fredericton Rd., Salisbury, June 8 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Jean Coutu, 1789 Mountain Rd., Moncton, June 8 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Hotel Moncton, 2779 Mountain Rd., Moncton, June 7 between 6 p.m. and 11 a.m.

Days Inn by Wyndham, 175 City Rd, Saint John, between June 3 to June 9.

Tim Hortons drive through, 3 Gateway Dr., Oromocto, June 7 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Mark Piscines et Spa, 375 Main St., Tracadie, between June 7 and June 9.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: