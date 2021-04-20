New Brunswick inched closer to its vaccination goal Sunday.

A total of 76.3 per ent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 18.7 per cent have received their second dose.

Public Health set the target to have 75 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and up fully vaccinated before the province can move to the green phase of reopening.

The goal is to reach the target by Aug. 2, but Premier Blaine Higgs said last week he doesn't think it will take that long.

New Brunswick moved to Phase 2 of the path-to-green plan ahead of the July 1 target. Now, the province has opened up its borders to the Atlantic bubble and loosened some restrictions.

All New Brunswickers 12 and up will be able to book an appointment for a second dose of the vaccine Monday, as long as 28 days have passed since getting their first dose.

56 active cases

New Brunswick Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The two cases are in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and are as follows:

A person 80 to 89.

A person in their 90s.

Both are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

There are now 56 active cases of COVID:

Moncton region (Zone 1): 3.

Saint John region (Zone 2): 2.

Fredericton region: 30.

Edmundston region (Zone 4): 1.

Campbellton region (Zone 5): 0.

Bathurst region (Zone 6): 19.

Miramichi region (Zone 7): 1.

Six people are hospitalized in the province, including two in intensive care.

New Brunswick has had 2,318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 2,216 recoveries so far and 45 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 356,934 tests had been conducted, including 505 on Saturday.

Latest public exposure

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus in the Fredericton region:

Holy Rosary Church Hall, 26 Father Dysart Lane, Minto, June 15 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

26 Father Dysart Lane, Minto, June 15 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pentecostal Gospel Lighthouse Church, 283 Slope Road, Minto, June 6 to June 8.

Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing to anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents may request a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People experiencing one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public exposures

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so many that it has stopped listing them individually in its daily news release.

A detailed list of the potential exposures, including the locations and dates, is available on the government's COVID-19 website. It is updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: