N.B. COVID-19 roundup: No new cases reported Tuesday, kids' test results online
Parents, guardians can now view COVID-19 test results using a secure web portal
Parents and guardians can now get their children's COVID-19 test results online, Public Health announced Tuesday.
MyHealthNB website gives people access to their COVID-19 test results. Everyone who is tested for the disease, including children, gets a MyHealthNB registration sheet with their name and registration code.
To see their child's results, a parent first has to register for their own MyHeathNB. Once logged into the COVID-19 results application, the parent can add the child using the child's registration code and view the test results.
"The addition of children's test results to the secure online web portal will provide greater access and relieve some stress for parents or guardians," Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in the statement.
No new cases reported Tuesday
Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
There are now 17 active cases in the province. The number of confirmed cases is 355 and 332 have recovered. No one with COVID is in hospital. On Monday, 542 tests were done, for a total of 107,738 during the pandemic.
The active cases by zone break down this way:
- Zone 1, Moncton region: 1
- Zone 3, Fredericton region: 10
- Zone 5, Campbellton region: 4
- Zone 6, Bathurst region: 1
- Zone 7, Miramichi region: 1
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.
Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should:
Stay at home.
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
Describe symptoms and travel history.
Follow instructions.
