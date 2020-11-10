N.B. COVID-19 roundup: No new cases reported Tuesday, kids' test results online

Parents and guardians can now get their children's COVID-19 test results online, Public Health announced Tuesday.

MyHealthNB website gives people access to their COVID-19 test results. Everyone who is tested for the disease, including children, gets a MyHealthNB registration sheet with their name and registration code.

To see their child's results, a parent first has to register for their own MyHeathNB. Once logged into the COVID-19 results application, the parent can add the child using the child's registration code and view the test results.

"The addition of children's test results to the secure online web portal will provide greater access and relieve some stress for parents or guardians," Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in the statement.

New Brunswick's COVID-19 case as of Nov. 10. (CBC News)

No new cases reported Tuesday

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There are now 17 active cases in the province. The number of confirmed cases is 355 and 332 have recovered. No one with COVID is in hospital. On Monday, 542 tests were done, for a total of 107,738 during the pandemic.

The active cases by zone break down this way:

Zone 1, Moncton region: 1

Zone 3, Fredericton region: 10

Zone 5, Campbellton region: 4

Zone 6, Bathurst region: 1

Zone 7, Miramichi region: 1

