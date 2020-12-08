N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 5 new cases reported Tuesday, 3 people in intensive care

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday, and three people with the disease are in intensive care.

There was no briefing by Public Health.

There are currently 82 active cases in the province, which has recorded a total of 541 cases during the pandemic. Some 452 people have recovered and seven people died.

The active cases by zone are:

12 in the Moncton region, Zone 1

42 in the Saint John region, Zone 2

17 in the Fredericton region, Zone 3

8 in the Edmundston region, Zone 4

3 in the Bathurst region, Zone 6

A total of 134,518 tests have been completed, with 650 of those done since this time on Monday.

COVID-19 case numbers in New Brunswick as of Tuesday, Dec. 8. (CBC News)

Potential public exposure warnings for Moncton

Public Health has warned of the following possible exposures to the virus in the Moncton area.

Flights into Moncton:

Air Canada Flight 8372 on Nov. 28 from Fort McMurray to Calgary, departed 6:10 a.m

on Nov. 28 from Fort McMurray to Calgary, departed 6:10 a.m Air Canada Flight 144 on Nov. 28 from Calgary to Toronto, departed at 11:15 a.m.

on Nov. 28 from Calgary to Toronto, departed at 11:15 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8918 on Nov. 28 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:30 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: