N.B. COVID roundup: No new cases reported for second day in a row

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for the second day in a row. On Monday, the province reported no new cases for the first time in two weeks.

The number of total confirmed cases in New Brunswick is now 344 and 309 have recovered, reducing the number of active cases to 29.

Five patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of today, 103,599 tests have been conducted.

There are now 20 active cases in the Campbellton Region (Zone 5), eight active cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and one active case in the Moncton region (Zone 1).

Map of cases in New Brunswick as of Nov. 3, 2020. (CBC )

Zone 5 remains in Orange level

Campbellton (Zone 5) remains in the Orange level of recovery and residents have to limit their contact to a single household bubble plus a formal or informal caregiver, or member of their immediate family (a parent, child, sibling, or grandparent).

It is recommended that residents keep contacts to a minimum.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: