N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Public Health to hold live update today

Public Health will hold a live-streamed COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon, the second this week.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will speak at the update, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The update follows news Wednesday of another death due to COVID-19, as well as outbreaks at two care facilities, a confirmed case at a daycare centre in Edmundston and several possible public exposure warnings.

Public Health also announced seven new cases yesterday, and on Tuesday opened vaccine bookings to those age 65 and over.

There are currently 138 active cases in New Brunswick. (CBC News)

Potential exposure notifications

Saint John:

Holy Spirit Parish (Saint Matthews worship site), 45 Dollard Dr., Saint John, on Sunday, April 18 between 11 a.m. and noon.

Edmundston and region:

E.& P. Sénéchal Center, Vitalité Health Network vaccination clinic, 60 Ouellette St., Grand Falls, on Monday, April 19 between1:15 p.m. and 7 p.m.

between1:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. Familiprix, 131 de l'Église St., on April 8, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Jean Coutu, 77 Victoria St., Edmundston on April 16, between 1: 30 p.m. and 2 p.m.; on April 14, between noon and 12:45 p.m.; and on April 12, between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Public Health also identified a traveller who may have been infected while on the following flights on April 14 and 15:

Air Canada Flight 8970 – from Ottawa to Montreal, departed at 6:28 a.m. on April 14.

Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:14 a.m. on April 14.

Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11:53 a.m. on April 15.

Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:08 p.m. on April 15.

People who were at these areas are eligible to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are not experiencing symptoms.

Corrected possible exposures

The dates and times for some recent possible public exposures in Saint John have changed on the government's website.

"Through follow-up tracing work [Monday], it turns the individuals provided the wrong dates by mistake," Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said in an email.

The new information information includes:

Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, on April 15 between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Rocky's Sports Bar, 7 Market Square, on April 15 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: