N.B. COVID roundup: Zone 5 returns to Yellow phase, two new cases reported

The Campbellton region (Zone 5) will return to the Yellow phase of recovery at midnight tonight.

Public Health made the recommendation based on a consistent downward trend in the number of cases and a significant decline in the risk of further infections.

In a statement, Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, both praised the community for working together to help make the return to Yellow level possible.

"Based on the measures taken by the community, we are accepting the recommendation of Public Health that the Campbellton region return to the Yellow level as of midnight," Higgs said. "The community showed what is possible by working together and I thank them for their dedicated efforts in making this happen."

He also thanked the province's health-care workers and employees on border control duties.

"Their efforts are not only helping to keep our province safe but also our neighbours in the Atlantic bubble," he said.

Premier Blaine Higgs, seen at an Oct. 9 news conference, thanked Campbellton region residents on Thursday for their efforts in getting the region back to the Yellow phase of recovery. (Submitted by the Province of New Brunswick)

In the Yellow phase, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed. This includes wearing a mask in all indoor public places. Recovery level rules are available online.

"Returning Zone 5 to the Yellow level is the result of an immense amount of collaboration involving public health workers, staff at the regional health authority, local civic leaders and, most importantly, the residents of the region," Russell said.

Russell also warned that the risks of COVID-19 "continue to increase all around the Atlantic bubble."

"Lockdowns are imminent in England, parts of Europe and in the United States and Canada," she said, urging New Brunswickers to stick with now-familiar routines that reduce risk, including limiting close contacts, wearing masks, physical distancing, staying home if you are sick and "getting tested even if you have mild symptoms."

Exposure notification

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Oct. 24 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 322 – from Calgary to Montreal; and

Air Canada Flight 8792 – from Montreal to Saint John arrived at 6:12 p.m.

People who travelled on these flights should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the flight.

If any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they should self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call 811 to get tested, Public Health says.

New Brunswick COVID-19 cases as of Nov. 5. Zone 5 will return to the Yellow phase of recovery at midnight tonight. (cbc)

Two new cases

Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 today in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), as follows:

two people aged 30 to 39.

The cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 349 and 315 have recovered.

There have been six deaths, and the number of active cases is 28. Five patients are hospitalized with none in an intensive care unit.

As of today, 105,242 tests have been conducted.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: