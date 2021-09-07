N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 54 new cases, parents won't know teachers' vaccination status

Public Health is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the provincial Public Health dashboard.

The breakdown of the cases is not yet available, and the number represents the total number of cases recorded since Friday, before the long weekend.

The number of active cases is down slightly since Friday, the last reported day, to 125 active cases from 126, and the number of hospitalizations is up slightly.

There are now four people in hospital, three of them in the intensive care unit.

Parents won't know whether child's teacher is vaccinated, district says

Full-time, in-class, no-bubble learning has resumed as of Tuesday in New Brunswick. So are the teachers and school staff who have contact with your child vaccinated?

That's not something parents will be informed of, a district superintendent says.

The province's back-to-school plan, unveiled on Aug. 20 by Education Minister Dominic Cardy and Dr. Cristin Muecke, the deputy chief medical officer of health, stipulates that all school staff will have to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing and vaccinations for students 12 or older is strongly encouraged.

But in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton on Tuesday, Anglophone West School District superintendent David McTimoney said he has heard from some teachers and staff who had concerns about the requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to testing three times a week.

"I have had a very few who have said they don't agree … and have asked for clarification," McTimoney said. "That number's not very big though."

McTimoney said he doesn't know the vaccination rate for teachers and staff yet, noting they have been asked to register that information. The district expects to have a more accurate number sometime this week, he said.

Asked if parents would know whether their child's teacher or other staff they have contact with have been vaccinated or not, McTimoney said they would not.

"That's not information that we would be able to share," McTimoney said.

He said that if a staff member is not vaccinated, they'll have to submit to testing three times a week and wear their masks both inside and out of the classroom "at all times."

In an interview with Information Morning Saint John, Anglophone School District South superintendent Zoe Watson said that district also does not yet have numbers for how many staff are vaccinated, but the information is being collected and should be available soon.

"Last week our goal was collecting that information from our 4,000 employees," Watson said.

However, she noted, first-vaccination clinics for secondary school teachers last March were well-attended.

"I can tell you that … the participation rate with that group was very, very high," Watson said.

Confirmed case at Eel River Bar First Nation

A community member at the Eel River Bar First Nation in northern New Brunswick has tested positive for COVID-19, the band office reported on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

"The individual is currently self-isolating," and Public Health has been in contact regarding contact tracing, the post stated.



"We encourage community members considering the vaccine to sign up for our proposed clinic posted by the Upgi'ganjig Health Centre."



Anyone who has been in contact with the individual will be notified by Public Health, the post states.

No new cases at Metepenagiag First Nation

There were seven additional cases confirmed on the Metepenagiag First Nation over the weekend. Chief Bill Ward said all of the cases were related to a single travel-related case, confirmed on Saturday, and that all seven people were isolating.

On Tuesday, Ward said on his Facebook page that no new cases have been reported beyond the seven active cases and noted that onsite pop-up testing is being looked into.

"We feel that it is contained at this moment, as everyone is still isolating," he said.

"We are continuing to work with Public Health in regards to having pop-up testing in the community. We should have word on this soon."

Ward noted that there is a walk-in vaccination clinic today in Miramichi, at the Exhibition Centre, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Residents are required to bring their Medicare card with them. Gas vouchers will be provided if needed to get to and from the centre, Ward said.

New public exposure notices

Public Health issued the following public exposure notices on Tuesday:

Flights:

Aug. 26 – Air Canada Flight 8946 from Toronto to Moncton departed at 11:30 p.m.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Sept.4 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Champlain Mall, 477 Paul St., Dieppe

Sept. 1 between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. – The Third Glass Bar, 819 Main St., Moncton

Fredericton region, Zone 2:

Sept. 2 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. – Wetmore Street Pub, 530 New Maryland Highway, New Maryland

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Aug. 30 to Sept. 4 – Chubby's Barber Shop, 81 A Roseberry St., Campbellton

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 2 between 10 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. – Dooly's, 426 B St., Tracadie-Sheila

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Aug. 29 – Air Canada Flight 8496 – from Toronto to Saint John departed at 2:56 p.m.

– from Toronto to Saint John departed at 2:56 p.m. Aug. 27 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 10:28 p.m.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 10:28 p.m. Aug. 24 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8 p.m.

– from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8 p.m. Aug. 21 – Air Canada Flight 7548 – from Toronto to Fredericton departed at 10:25 p.m.

Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Aug. 31 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 24/7 Fitness Club, 121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview

121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview Aug. 31 between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Wise Guyz Pub, 176 Robinson St., Moncton

176 Robinson St., Moncton Aug. 28 – Hynes Restaurant, 495 Mountain Rd., Moncton

495 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 28 between 1:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – Dollarama, 105 Main St., Moncton

105 Main St., Moncton Aug. 28 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Superstore, 165 Main St., Moncton

165 Main St., Moncton Aug. 27 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

140 Granite Dr., Moncton Aug. 26 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Catch 22, 589 Main St., Moncton

589 Main St., Moncton Aug. 25 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Homestead Restaurant (358 Coverdale Rd., Riverview)

(358 Coverdale Rd., Riverview) Aug. 25 between 8 p.m. and midnight – Miss Cue, 459 Mountain Rd., Moncton

459 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 24 between 5:47 p.m. and 3:52 a.m. – Moncton City Hospital Emergency Room, 135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton

135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton Aug. 22 between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Dixie Lee Family Restaurant, 9369 Main St., Richibucto

9369 Main St., Richibucto Aug. 22 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – St. James' Gate, 200 Golf St., Dieppe

200 Golf St., Dieppe Aug. 20 between 10:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. – Casino NB, 21 Casino Dr., Moncton

21 Casino Dr., Moncton Aug. 20 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Costco Wholesale Moncton, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

140 Granite Dr., Moncton Aug. 20 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Guy's Frenchys, 1567 Mountain Rd., Moncton

1567 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 20 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – Pump House Restaurant, 51 Orange Lane, Moncton

51 Orange Lane, Moncton Aug. 15 between 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., Aug. 17 between noon and 1 p.m., Aug.18 between noon and 1 p.m. and Aug. 19 between noon and 1 p.m. – Route 51 Green Line and Route 62 Hildegard Codiac Transpo , 140 Millennium Blvd., Moncton

, 140 Millennium Blvd., Moncton Aug. 18 between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Igloo Bar , 300 Elmwood Dr., Moncton

, 300 Elmwood Dr., Moncton Aug.18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Aug, 16 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., Aug. 13 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 11 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Aug. 10 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. - Crowne Plaza Moncton , 1005 Main St., Moncton

, 1005 Main St., Moncton Aug. 17 between 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Tide and Boar Brewing, 1355 Main St., Moncton

1355 Main St., Moncton Aug. 16 between 5 and 7 p.m. – Boathouse Restaurant, 8588 Main St., Alma

8588 Main St., Alma Aug. 16 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Burger King, 465 Paul St., Dieppe

465 Paul St., Dieppe Aug. 16 between 12 p.m and 7 p.m – Magic Mountain Water Park, 2875 Mountain Rd., Moncton

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 1 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Costco, 300 Retail Dr., Saint John

300 Retail Dr., Saint John Aug. 26 between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. – O'Leary's Pub, 46 Princess St., Saint John

46 Princess St., Saint John Aug. 17 and 18 – Fairway Inn and JJ's Diner, 216 Roachville Rd., Sussex

216 Roachville Rd., Sussex Aug. 17 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.– On the Vine Produce , 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John

, 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John Aug. 17 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.– Greco , 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John

, 1350 Hickey Rd., Saint John Aug. 16 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Gateway Mall, 138 Main St., Sussex

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Aug. 28 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – The MacShack (22 Irishtown Rd., Stanley)

(22 Irishtown Rd., Stanley) Aug. 26 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Valley Veterinary Hospital (2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton)

(2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton) Aug. 25 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Shear Beauty Salon & Spa (155 King St., Fredericton)

(155 King St., Fredericton) Aug. 25 between noon and 9 p.m. – Valley Veterinary Hospital (2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton)

(2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton) Aug. 23 and 24 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Valley Veterinary Hospital (2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton)

(2024 Lincoln Rd., Fredericton) Aug. 22 between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Riverbend Golf Course , 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge

, 541 Route 628, Durham Bridge Aug. 21 between noon and 2 p.m. – Boston Pizza , 1230 Prospect St., Fredericton

, 1230 Prospect St., Fredericton Aug. 20 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Ayr Motor Express, 46 Poplar St., Woodstock

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Aug. 28 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Walmart, 805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston

805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 – Camping St-Léonard, 470 Route 17, Saint-Léonard

470 Route 17, Saint-Léonard Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 – Pinky's Roadside Diner, 470 Route 17, Saint-Léonard

470 Route 17, Saint-Léonard Aug. 26 – Marché Bonichoix Saint-Quentin, 145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin

145 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin Aug. 25 and 26 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Hotel Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin Hospital, 21 Canada Rd., Saint-Quentin

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Aug. 28 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Irving, 173 Renfrew St., Dalhousie

173 Renfrew St., Dalhousie Aug. 27 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Brasserie 1026 Bar & Grill, 157 Water St., Campbellton

157 Water St., Campbellton Aug. 24 – Sport Expert, 100 Roseberry St., Campbellton

100 Roseberry St., Campbellton Aug. 24 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. - Inch Aaran Park , 125 Inch Arran Ave., Dalhousie

, 125 Inch Arran Ave., Dalhousie Aug. 24 between 9:30 a.m. to noon – Sugarloaf Mall, 312 Val D'amour Rd., Campbellton

312 Val D'amour Rd., Campbellton Aug. 24 at 8:30 a.m. – Circle K Irving, 143 Val D'Amour Rd., Campbellton

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Aug. 30 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Sobeys, 1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 28 between 10 a.m. and noon – Pur & Simple, 930 St. Anne St., Bathurst

930 St. Anne St., Bathurst Aug. 27 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Épicerie Frenette, 625 Principale Rd., Beresford

625 Principale Rd., Beresford Aug. 26 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Joey's Pub & Eatery, 2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 24 between noon and 4 p.m. – Marshall, 700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 24 between noon and 4 p.m. – Urban Behavior, 1300 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

1300 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 23 – Camping Colibri, 913 Acadiens Blv., Route 11, Bertrand

913 Acadiens Blv., Route 11, Bertrand Aug. 23 between 9 a.m. and noon – Dollorama, 445 St. Pierre Blv., Caraquet

445 St. Pierre Blv., Caraquet Aug. 23 – Walmart, 900 St. Anne St., Bathurst

900 St. Anne St., Bathurst Aug. 22, 28, 29 between 10 a.m. and noon – Gymnasia, 1935 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

1935 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 27 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Walmart, 900 St. Anne St., Bathurst

900 St. Anne St., Bathurst Aug. 26 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Joey's Pub & Eatery, 2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 24 between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Bathurst Mall, 1300 St-Pierre Rd., Bathurst

1300 St-Pierre Rd., Bathurst Aug. 24 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Dixie Lee Restaurant, 1224 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

1224 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 24 between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Marshall's, 700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 24 between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Aubainerie Bathurst, 1300 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

Miramichi region, Zone 7:

Aug. 22 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Gallan's Miramichi River Tubing, 48 Kersey Lane, Doyles Brook

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.