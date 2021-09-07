N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 54 new cases, parents won't know teachers' vaccination status
Case numbers represent total over long weekend, with hospitalizations up slightly
- 54 new cases after 3-day reporting break
- Case confirmed at Eel River Bar First Nation
- Walk-in vaccine clinic in Miramichi
- Parents won't know whether child's teacher is vaccinated
- New exposure notices
- Previous exposure notices
Public Health is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the provincial Public Health dashboard.
The breakdown of the cases is not yet available, and the number represents the total number of cases recorded since Friday, before the long weekend.
The number of active cases is down slightly since Friday, the last reported day, to 125 active cases from 126, and the number of hospitalizations is up slightly.
There are now four people in hospital, three of them in the intensive care unit.
Parents won't know whether child's teacher is vaccinated, district says
Full-time, in-class, no-bubble learning has resumed as of Tuesday in New Brunswick. So are the teachers and school staff who have contact with your child vaccinated?
That's not something parents will be informed of, a district superintendent says.
The province's back-to-school plan, unveiled on Aug. 20 by Education Minister Dominic Cardy and Dr. Cristin Muecke, the deputy chief medical officer of health, stipulates that all school staff will have to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing and vaccinations for students 12 or older is strongly encouraged.
But in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton on Tuesday, Anglophone West School District superintendent David McTimoney said he has heard from some teachers and staff who had concerns about the requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to testing three times a week.
- Thousands of unvaccinated students head back to school, province has no new plan to boost rates
- Full-time, full classes, but some restrictions in schools until vaccination rates improve
"I have had a very few who have said they don't agree … and have asked for clarification," McTimoney said. "That number's not very big though."
McTimoney said he doesn't know the vaccination rate for teachers and staff yet, noting they have been asked to register that information. The district expects to have a more accurate number sometime this week, he said.
Asked if parents would know whether their child's teacher or other staff they have contact with have been vaccinated or not, McTimoney said they would not.
"That's not information that we would be able to share," McTimoney said.
He said that if a staff member is not vaccinated, they'll have to submit to testing three times a week and wear their masks both inside and out of the classroom "at all times."
In an interview with Information Morning Saint John, Anglophone School District South superintendent Zoe Watson said that district also does not yet have numbers for how many staff are vaccinated, but the information is being collected and should be available soon.
"Last week our goal was collecting that information from our 4,000 employees," Watson said.
However, she noted, first-vaccination clinics for secondary school teachers last March were well-attended.
"I can tell you that … the participation rate with that group was very, very high," Watson said.
Confirmed case at Eel River Bar First Nation
A community member at the Eel River Bar First Nation in northern New Brunswick has tested positive for COVID-19, the band office reported on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
"The individual is currently self-isolating," and Public Health has been in contact regarding contact tracing, the post stated.
"We encourage community members considering the vaccine to sign up for our proposed clinic posted by the Upgi'ganjig Health Centre."
Anyone who has been in contact with the individual will be notified by Public Health, the post states.
No new cases at Metepenagiag First Nation
There were seven additional cases confirmed on the Metepenagiag First Nation over the weekend. Chief Bill Ward said all of the cases were related to a single travel-related case, confirmed on Saturday, and that all seven people were isolating.
On Tuesday, Ward said on his Facebook page that no new cases have been reported beyond the seven active cases and noted that onsite pop-up testing is being looked into.
"We feel that it is contained at this moment, as everyone is still isolating," he said.
"We are continuing to work with Public Health in regards to having pop-up testing in the community. We should have word on this soon."
Ward noted that there is a walk-in vaccination clinic today in Miramichi, at the Exhibition Centre, from 2 to 6 p.m.
Residents are required to bring their Medicare card with them. Gas vouchers will be provided if needed to get to and from the centre, Ward said.
New public exposure notices
Public Health issued the following public exposure notices on Tuesday:
Flights:
Aug. 26 – Air Canada Flight 8946 from Toronto to Moncton departed at 11:30 p.m.
Moncton region, Zone 1:
Sept.4 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Champlain Mall, 477 Paul St., Dieppe
Sept. 1 between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. – The Third Glass Bar, 819 Main St., Moncton
Fredericton region, Zone 2:
Sept. 2 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. – Wetmore Street Pub, 530 New Maryland Highway, New Maryland
Campbellton region, Zone 5:
Aug. 30 to Sept. 4 – Chubby's Barber Shop, 81 A Roseberry St., Campbellton
Bathurst region, Zone 6:
Sept. 2 between 10 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. – Dooly's, 426 B St., Tracadie-Sheila
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.
Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.
With files from Information Morning Fredericton