COVID-19 cases keep 2 schools in Fredericton closed
There was also a possible exposure at New Maryland Elementary School, which will remain open
Two schools in the Fredericton area, Leo Hayes High School and Nashwaaksis Middle School, are closed today because of possible exposure to COVID-19.
Both schools are closed to allow for contact tracing and for deep cleaning at the building.
There are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Leo Hayes.
The high school is closed to allow for contact tracing and deep cleaning at the building. Students are to resume classes online on Friday.
"Public Health officials will contact you if your child has been in close contact with the confirmed cases and will tell you if your child needs to self-isolate," David McTimoney, superintendent of the Anglophone West School District, said in a letter to parents Wednesday.
Important Covid-19 Update: There are 2 confirmed cases at Leo Hayes High School, 1 confirmed case at Nashwaaksis Middle school and 1 possible exposure at New Maryland Elementary School. Please see full details on all schools here: <a href="https://t.co/hZmMN3HKI8">https://t.co/hZmMN3HKI8</a>—@ASD_West
There is also a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Nashwaaksis Middle School.
Nashwaaksis Middle School will reopen Friday for those who have not been identified by Public Health as close contacts.
"If there is a need to keep the school closed longer, we will transition to online learning from home," McTimoney said.
Possible exposure at elementary school
There was also a possible exposure at New Maryland Elementary School.
Students there can continue to go to school unless they're contacted by Public Health.
"We are working with Public Health officials to identify the individuals who may come into contact with the virus," McTimoney said.
