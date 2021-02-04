N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 16 new cases, Russell urges caution on Super Bowl weekend

The province's chief medical health officer is urging New Brunswickers to keep their Super Bowl parties as small and low-key as possible this weekend.

The confirmation earlier this week that the coronavirus variant has arrived in New Brunswick has made large gatherings riskier than ever, Dr. Jennifer Russell said.

"We learned a hard lesson during the holidays" about how quickly that can lead to outbreaks, Russell said.

She made a direct plea to New Brunswickers to limit their gatherings related to the Super Bowl on Sunday to their household or their steady 10 or fewer.

"No one wants their Super Bowl party to turn into a super-spreader event," Russell said.

16 cases over four zones

Russell also announced 16 new cases on Thursday, which break down in this way:

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Five cases

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

One case

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Nine cases

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

One case

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard will also speak at the briefing.

Variant changing case count numbers

Those keeping a close eye on active case numbers in the Saint John region, Zone 2, may have noticed case counts go up on Wednesday, despite no new cases having been announced in the region during that time.

The discrepancy occurred when the regional medical officer of health changed two recent cases "back to active" because of the variant that was first detected in the U.K., explained Health Department spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane.

"This will allow for further followup from Public Health," Macfarlane wrote in an emailed response to the question.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: