N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Pandemic at risk of lasting for years, expert warns

Restrictions may be easing in countries where the number of fully vaccinated residents is climbing, but one global health expert warns the danger is far from over — and could linger for years to come.

Epidemiologist Prabhat Jha, a professor of global health at the University of Toronto, says low vaccine rates and high transmission rates in lower- and middle-income countries pose a serious risk.

On average, Jha said in an interview with Information Morning Moncton on Thursday, only one per cent of people in lower-income countries have received any COVID-19 vaccine.

Jha said that to really combat the pandemic, world leaders must start to think of it as a global war rather than as a local one.

That's not something that has been happening.

While vaccination rates in developed countries like Canada, the U.S. and others are climbing, transmission is surging in many other parts of the world.

As well, he said, variants are continually evolving, and the virus "easily travels the world."

"If we don't get early control of transmission that's occurring in many countries, then those places can be considered as variant factories, cranking out new variants that eventually might threaten our success with our vaccines," Jha said.

"And the best strategy to fight these variants is to think of this as a global war. You don't just fight it in our borders. We have to go out and fight it where the transmission is occurring, which is in low-income countries, in Brazil and India … many other settings like this."

Jha said the financial cost of treating the war on COVID as a global battle could be staggering, but the cost of not doing so will be even greater.

He cited an International Monetary Fund study that said the cost of a global war on COVID-19 this year would be $50 billion.

"That's a lot of money," he said. "But compare that to a trillion dollars that we're losing in global economic output, and it's a bargain.

"So $50 billion for Western taxpayers to pay to protect the world and to keep the world economy open and to let kids go to school around the world is a bargain. And we should be thinking about how to do so."

7 active cases

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, putting the province's active case count at seven.

No one is hospitalized with the respiratory disease.

New Brunswick has had 2,346 confirmed cases of COVID during the pandemic. There have been 2,292 recoveries so far and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 375,492 tests had been conducted, including 1,174 on Tuesday.

