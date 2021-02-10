N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 14 new cases, outbreak in Saint-Léonard

Public Health reported 14 new cases on Wednesday, with the Edmundston region again seeing the majority of new cases, and the J.D. Irving sawmill in Saint-Léonard seeing an outbreak.

The department did not hold a live update this afternoon, but in a news release it said the cases break down in this way:

Saint John region, Zone 2, one case:

an individual 80 to 89

Fredericton region, Zone 3, one case:

an individual 50 to 59

Edmundston region, Zone 4, 12 cases:

an individual 19 or under

two people 20 to 29

an individual 30 to 39

an individual 40 to 49

two people 50 to 59

an individual 60 to 69

an individual 70-79

two people 80 to 89

an individual 90 or over

There are now 175 active cases in New Brunswick, which has recorded 1,375 cases since the pandemic began. Since Tuesday, 22 people have recovered for a total of 1,178 recoveries.

There have been 21 deaths. Six patients are in hospital, two of them in intensive care.

There have been 213,163 tests conducted to date, including 996 since Tuesday's report.

There are currently 175 active cases in New Brunswick, with 14 new cases reported Wednesday. (CBC News)

Outbreak at J.D. Irving sawmill in Saint-Léonard

Public Health has declared an outbreak at the J.D. Irving Ltd. sawmill in Saint-Léonard following the confirmation of five COVID-19 cases at the site.

In a news release, JDI said it is working with Public Health and noted the five individuals are self-isolating and none are in hospital.

The release said the five employees "work in an isolated area of the site, away from the main sawmill."

'We wish our co-workers a speedy recovery,'' said Jerome Pelletier, vice-president of sawmills for J.D. Irving. "As soon as we learned about the first positive case, we closed the area where these employees work to perform deep disinfection."

The site's 272 employees will be provided the opportunity for three tests over the next 14 days on a voluntary basis, including both immediate rapid testing and the standard PCR test administered by Public Health, Pelletier said.

Confirmed case at child-care centre in Grand Falls

A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Marika Care and Education Center in Grand Falls.

The child-care centre was closed Wednesday to allow for contact tracing.

In a statement, Public Health said families and staff will be notified if it is determined that they or a family member have been in close contact with a case.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: