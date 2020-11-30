N.B. COVID-19 roundup: case confirmed at Moncton area high school

Another school announced a positive COVID-19 test as the province recorded 18 new cases over the weekend.

Anglophone School District East told parents on Sunday that case has turned up at Harrison Trimble High School in Moncton.

It's the first Moncton-area school to report a COVID-19 case. Eleven New Brunswick schools have had cases this year, six of them this month.

In a letter to parents, the district did not say whether the case was a student or staff member at the school.

"We are working with Public Health officials to identify any students and school personnel who may have been in contact with the case," wrote district superintendent Gregg Ingersoll.

119 active cases in province

New Brunswick recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of active cases to 119.

The cases break down this way: four in Zone 1 (Moncton,) nine in Zone 2 (Saint John,) fou in Zone 3 (Fredericton) and one in Zone 6 (Bathurst.)

Six cases are related to an outbreak at an assisted living facility in Saint John.

The outbreak at the Parkland Saint John facility now stands at 15 cases — 10 residents and five staff.

Public Health said another another two days of testing will start at Parkland today.

Potential public exposure warnings for Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton

New Brunswick Public Health has warned of the following possible exposures to COVID-19 in Moncton and Saint John, including gyms, stores, bars, restaurants and on flights.

Anyone who visited these places during the identified times should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Anyone who develops any COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate and take the self-assessment online to schedule a test.

Fredericton area

The Snooty Fox on Nov. 18 and 19, 66 Regent St., between 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. ​​​​​​

on Nov. 18 and 19, 66 Regent St., between 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. ​​​​​​ GoodLife Fitness Fredericton on Nov. 18 at 1174 Prospect St. between 10:20 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. Nov. 19 between 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

on Nov. 18 at 1174 Prospect St. between 10:20 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. Nov. 19 between 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. The YMCA of Fredericton on Nov. 17 at 570 York St. throughout the evening.

Saint John area

Vito's Restaurant on Nov. 16, 111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cora Breakfast and Lunch on Nov. 16 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. (39 King St., Saint John).



on Nov. 16 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. (39 King St., Saint John). Goodlife Fitness McAllister Place on Nov. 16 between noon and 1 p.m. and on Nov. 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John).



on Nov. 16 between noon and 1 p.m. and on Nov. 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John). NBCC Grandview campus on Nov. 16, 17, and 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (950 Grandview Ave., Saint John).



campus on Nov. 16, 17, and 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (950 Grandview Ave., Saint John). Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio on Nov. 19 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. (47 Clark Rd., Rothesay)

on Nov. 19 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. (47 Clark Rd., Rothesay) Big Tide Brewing Company at 47 Princess St. on Nov. 16, between 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Java Moose at 84 Prince William St. Nov. 16, between 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Flights into Saint John:

Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8421 on Nov. 17 and 18 from Kelowna to Vancouver, arrived at 8 p.m.



on Nov. 17 and 18 from Kelowna to Vancouver, arrived at 8 p.m. Air Canada Flight 314 on Nov. 17 and 18 from Vancouver to Montreal, arrived at 07:11 a.m.



on Nov. 17 and 18 from Vancouver to Montreal, arrived at 07:11 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8792 on Nov. 17 and 18, from Montreal to Saint John arrived at 9:22 p.m.

Moncton

RD Maclean Co. Ltd. on Nov. 16, 17 and 18 at 200 St. George St., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

GoodLife Fitness on Nov. 21 at 555 Dieppe Blvd, Dieppe, between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Keg Steakhouse and Bar at 576 Main St. on Nov. 17, between 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Flights into Moncton:

Air Canada Flight 178 on Nov. 19 from Edmonton to Toronto, arrived at 5:58 a.m.



on Nov. 19 from Edmonton to Toronto, arrived at 5:58 a.m. Air Canada Flight 404 on Nov. 19 from Toronto to Montreal, arrived at 10:16 a.m.



on Nov. 19 from Toronto to Montreal, arrived at 10:16 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8902 on Nov. 19 from Montreal to Moncton, arrived at 4:17 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: