N.B. COVID-19 roundup: No new cases reported for first time in 2 months
Russell praises N.B.'s 'great success,' but urges residents to remain vigilant
For the first time in more than two months, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday.
Public Health did not hold a live update on Tuesday, but in a news release it confirmed no new cases were reported and active case numbers have dropped to 75.
The last time there were no new cases reported was Dec. 20. Cases began spiking sharply about two weeks after the holiday season, with a reversion to red recovery levels for several zones and a full lockdown for the Edmundston region.
All seven of the province's zones are now in the less restrictive orange phase of recovery, with no active cases at all in two of those zones: the Fredericton region and the Campbellton region.
However, the chief medical officer of health urged caution in announcing the zero case count.
"While we have had great success in slowing the spread of the virus in New Brunswick, we must remain vigilant," Dr. Jennifer Russell said, adding that residents should get tested if they have "any symptoms" of COVID-19.
"Don't assume it is a cold or allergies," Russell said. "Don't take chances with your health or the health of your family, friends and community."
The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,424. Nine people have recovered since Monday for a total of 1,322 recoveries. There have been 26 deaths, and the number of active cases is 75.
Two patients are hospitalized, and one is in intensive care. A total of 224,932 tests have been conducted, including 909 since Monday's report.
List of symptoms issued as reminder
Public Health couched the news of zero new cases reported on Tuesday with a reminder that New Brunswickers should get tested if they have any COVID-19 symptoms, and included the following list as a reminder:
- fever
- new cough, or worsening chronic cough
- sore throat
- runny nose
- headache
- new onset of fatigue
- diarrhea
- loss of sense of taste
- loss of sense of smell
- in children, purple markings on the fingers and toes
People with two or more symptoms must self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call 811 to get tested. People with only one symptom are not required to self-isolate but may ask to be tested, the department noted.
