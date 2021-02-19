N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Six new cases, including 5 in Edmundston region

Six new cases of COVID-19, in two New Brunswick health zones, were reported today.

Public Health, which held an extended live update on its revised COVID-19 vaccine rollout Thursday and announced Edmundston was moving to the orange recovery phase, did not hold a live update.

In a news release, Public Health said the new cases break down in this way:

Edmundston region, Zone 4, five cases:

two people 19 or under

an individual 20 to 29

two people 40 to 49

Miramichi region, Zone 7, one case:

an individual 40 to 49

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,417. Since Thursday, 12 people have recovered for a total of 1,287 recoveries.

There have been 24 deaths, and the number of active cases is 105. Five patients are hospitalized, and one is in intensive care.

A total of 221,807 tests have been conducted, including 895 since Thursday's report.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

