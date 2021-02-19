N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Six new cases, including 5 in Edmundston region
No live update Friday after Edmundston moved into orange phase
Six new cases of COVID-19, in two New Brunswick health zones, were reported today.
Public Health, which held an extended live update on its revised COVID-19 vaccine rollout Thursday and announced Edmundston was moving to the orange recovery phase, did not hold a live update.
In a news release, Public Health said the new cases break down in this way:
Edmundston region, Zone 4, five cases:
- two people 19 or under
- an individual 20 to 29
- two people 40 to 49
Miramichi region, Zone 7, one case:
- an individual 40 to 49
The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,417. Since Thursday, 12 people have recovered for a total of 1,287 recoveries.
There have been 24 deaths, and the number of active cases is 105. Five patients are hospitalized, and one is in intensive care.
A total of 221,807 tests have been conducted, including 895 since Thursday's report.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.
Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:
-
A fever above 38 C.
-
A new cough or worsening chronic cough.
-
Sore throat.
-
Runny nose.
-
Headache.
-
New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.
-
Difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should:
-
Stay at home.
-
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
-
Describe symptoms and travel history.
-
Follow instructions.
