N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 25 new cases Friday, tourism minister apologizes for rebate delays

Public Health is reporting 25 new cases of COVID-19, with new cases in six of seven zones and a new record-high number of active cases.

The department is not holding a public briefing on Friday, but in a news release, it said the cases break down this way:

Moncton region, Zone 1, four cases:

three people 30 to 39

an individual 40 to 49

Saint John region, Zone 2, five cases:

two people 19 or under

two people 40 to 49

an individual 70 to 79

Fredericton region, Zone 3, five cases:

two people 20 to 29

an individual 40 to 49

an individual 60 to 69

an individual 80 to 89

Edmundston region, Zone 4, six cases:

an individual 20 to 29

an individual 50 to 59

three people 60 to 69

an individual 80 to 89.

Campbellton region, Zone 5, four cases:

an individual 19 or under

an individual 20-29

an individual 40-49

an individual 60-69

Bathurst region, Zone 6, one case:

an individual 30 to 39

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

There are 256 active cases across the province.

Four people are hospitalized, including one who is in intensive care.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick since the pandemic began in March is 884 and 615 have recovered. There have been 12 COVID-related deaths.

As of Friday, 169,256 tests have been conducted, including 1,480 since Thursday's report.

Edmundston rolls out the vaccine

Health-care workers in Edmundston rolled up their sleeves Thursday evening as the first COVID-19 vaccine clinic got underway.

Staff members from the Edmundston Regional Hospital, the extramural program, Ambulance New Brunswick and health-care workers from First Nations communities and nursing homes received vaccines.

The clinic received a total of 488 doses to be administered.

Mindy Bard, an intensive care nurse, is vaccinated by Dr. Pierre Mayrand at the first COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Edmundston, held at the Edmundston Regional Hospital Thursday evening. The clinic received 488 doses of the vaccine. (Vitalite Health Network)

How the 7 zones stack up for case rates

New Brunswick recorded a new record-high number of active cases on Friday, with 256 cases.

The following chart shows the active case rates and total case rates for each of the province's seven zones, based on population numbers provided by the Department of Health and on current case counts.

Region Active cases Active case rate* Cases to date Rate of cases to date* Moncton 58 26.0 220 98.8 Saint John 48 27.2 183 103.8 Fredericton 65 35.4 202 110.1 Edmundston 46 95.3 82 169.9 Campbellton 35 138.9 173 686.5 Bathurst 4 5.1 18 22.8 Miramichi 0 0 6 14.2

*per 100,000 population

Minister apologizes for travel rebate delays

Following a host of complaints from New Brunswickers who still haven't received their promised travel rebates, Tourism Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace is apologizing for a month of delays.

More than 25,000 people applied for a 20 per cent rebate on their local travel through the Explore NB Travel Incentive program between July and October.

The applications include 47,000 receipts worth more than $17.4 million.

"It was an incredibly popular program and we really are proud of it, but we know there's been some hiccups along the way … and we apologize for that," the minister of the Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture said.

While the incentive designed to pay New Brunswickers to vacation at home was widely accepted, the province now faces backlash as just over 6,000 of the applications have been processed so far.

15 Service New Brunswick workers are in charge of processing the travel rebate applications. (CBC)

Scott-Wallace said the province decided to implement the program just as New Brunswick was moving out of lockdown and announced the program before it was built to get people travelling over the summer months.

"That did mean building a brand-new program, and that definitely has taken more time than we expected," she said.

Scott-Wallace said New Brunswickers were initially told they would receive rebates 10 to 12 weeks after applying, but about 16 weeks have passed.

"We apologize for that, but it has been developing that program that's taken a bit longer than expected," she said.

Scott-Wallace said the applications will likely be processed by the end of January or February. Upwards of 15 Service New Brunswick staff are working to process them, she said.

"We are not denying there has been disappointment from people who haven't heard" back yet on their claims, she said.

"Many" claims have been denied because they did not include the required overnight stay with a hotel accommodation, the minister said.

Tourism Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace said the department is considering whether to offer the travel incentive program again this summer. (Submitted by Tammy Scott-Wallace)

But there have also been cases where receipts were illegible because of scanner issues, or where applications included a hotel confirmation email instead of a receipt.

"There are these things that we know are just human-error and unintentional," she said.

Specific reasons for a denied claim will now be outlined, and applicants will have a couple of weeks to resubmit.

Scott-Wallace said the department will look at whether it will reimplement the program this summer.

Two Woodstock schools extend closures by one week

The Anglophone West School District announced Thursday night that learning at Woodstock High School and Townsview School will continue online until Jan. 21 in order to allow students and staff to self-isolate for the recommended 14 days.

Students will be allowed back in the schools beginning Jan. 22.

The approximately 600 students in kindergarten to Grade 8 at Townsview School and more than 500 students in Grades 9-12 at Woodstock High School will continue with online learning for another week. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The decision was made following discussions between the Anglophone West School District and the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development.

"I have had very positive feedback on the commitment of students and their engagement with learning," superintendent David McTimoney said in a message to parents Thursday.

"I am grateful to the teachers and staff who are working hard to make sure the learning continues in a meaningful way."

Students and staff of both schools were asked to self-isolate last weekend, after three cases were confirmed at Woodstock High School and one case was reported at Townsview School Saturday.

Edith Cavell School in Moncton reported its second COVID-19 case this week.

In a tweet Thursday night, Anglophone East School District said Edith Cavell and T.E.S.S. (Therapeutic Education Support Site) students would have an "at home learning day" on Friday.

Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis closed Thursday morning, and the Anglophone South School District later reported the school's first case of COVID-19 in an email to parents.

Garderie Tic Tac Toe, a Dalhousie daycare centre, also reported one case.

Exposure notifications

Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Jan. 3 – Air Canada Flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:23 a.m.

Jan. 6 – Air Canada Flight 8910 from Toronto to Moncton, arrived at 11:30 a.m.

Public Health also identified potential public exposure at the following locations:

Gusto Italian Grill & Bar, 130 Westmorland St., Moncton, on Jan, 3, 4 and 7, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bo Diddley's Lounge , 295 Collishaw St., on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (285 Collishaw St., Moncton)

Miss Cue pool hall , 495 Mountain Rd., Moncton, Jan. 1 to 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Foggerz Five-O-Six, an e-cigarette store in Woodstock, has closed because of possible COVID-19 exposure.

If you were at any of these locations, and you have no symptoms of COVID-19, self-monitor and follow all Public Health guidelines. If you are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 and do not need to talk to a nurse, complete the self-assessment and get tested.

No exposure alert was issued after Saint-Quentin industrial company Groupe Savoie reported four cases this week.

Public Health only issues exposure notifications when it believes members of the public are at risk.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: