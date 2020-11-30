N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Six new cases push province's pandemic total over 500

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Monday.

The new cases bring the total number of active cases to 120.

The province conducted 1,305 COVID-19 tests since this time Sunday, bringing the total number of tests to 125,188.

So far, there have been 501 cases during the pandemic in New Brunswick and seven deaths.

1 confirmed case at Moncton school

Another school announced a positive COVID-19 test as the province recorded 18 new cases over the weekend.

Anglophone School District East told parents on Sunday that case has turned up at Harrison Trimble High School in Moncton.

It's the first Moncton-area school to report a COVID-19 case. Eleven New Brunswick schools have had cases this year, six of them this month.

In a letter to parents, the district did not say whether the case was a student or staff member at the school.

"We are working with Public Health officials to identify any students and school personnel who may have been in contact with the case," wrote district superintendent Gregg Ingersoll.

Nursing homes increase restrictions

Nursing homes in the province's three orange zones are now starting to restrict visitors, hoping to reduce the risk of an outbreak at a home.

With increasing COVID-19 cases in the province, the New Brunswick Association of Nursing Homes says stress levels among staff and residents are increasing.

"The last 10 months have been incredibly challenging for homes right across the province, needing to adapt very quickly to, you know, very rapidly evolving information," said said Jody Hall, the executive director of the association.

"But overall, the homes really have done an amazing job and have done everything that they can to support the residents,"

Much of the province is the yellow phase of recovery, but recent cases in the Saint John, Moncton and Fredericton health regions have been pushed those zones back to the orange phase, where there are more restrictions on gatherings.

As a result, nursing homes have had to adopt restrictions as well. Fredericton's York Care Centre, for instance, has barred normal visitors from the facility until the region goes back into yellow.

Some outsiders are still being let in, including members of the designated care program, which sees residents linked with one family member who can come in to assist with care on a set schedule.

Still, Lori McDonald, the centre's vice-president of care and research services, said those designated caregivers have to be aware of increased COVID-19 protocols.

"We've developed an orientation program that each of these caregivers would have to go through before they're allowed access as a caregiver," said McDonald.

"And during those orientation time frames we teach them the importance of staying safe when you're outside our facility."

Out of the centre's 218 residents, only 50 have a designated caregiver, but McDonald expects that number will increase as regular visiting is no longer allowed.

Hall said a lot of work has gone into preparing for possible outbreaks at nursing homes, and how to avoid them, and she expects more lessons will become apparent when the pandemic is over.

"I think when this is done we will be sitting down and doing a very intense debrief for all that we have learned," she said.

"And I think there are some aspects of infection control and even how long-term care facilities are designed for the future that will have a lasting impact."

Travel restrictions and spot checks

Now that the Atlantic bubble is gone, the province is reminding people about the rules for entering the province.

New Brunswick now requires people coming into the province from elsewhere in Atlantic Canada to register with the travel registration program.

The online program will collect the information and the province will determine if that person can enter and whether self-isolation is required.

Those exempt from self-isolating include people who live in one province but have to travel daily to work or go to school in another.

Jacques Babin, the executive director of the Department of Justice and Public Safety's inspection and enforcement branch, said people travelling like this can apply for regular traveller passes that are good for several weeks. These people are expected to travel to work or school and back only.

"The expectation is that they go directly to work and return home with no stops," said Babin.

Non-frequent travel that is allowed includes travel for medical appointments, travel for custody arrangements and some compassionate travel approved by Public Health.

And while the province isn't resuming the border checkpoints seen earlier in the pandemic, people still have to register and may get caught if they don't.

"We intend to do some spot checks to make sure that people that are entering are registering as required," said Babin.

"If not, they can be turned around to return to Nova Scotia or there's also penalties available."

Potential public exposure warnings for Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton

New Brunswick Public Health has warned of the following possible exposures to COVID-19 in Moncton and Saint John, including gyms, stores, bars, restaurants and on flights.

Anyone who visited these places during the identified times should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Anyone who develops any COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate and take the self-assessment online to schedule a test.

Fredericton area

The Snooty Fox on Nov. 18 and 19, 66 Regent St., between 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. ​​​​​​

on Nov. 18 and 19, 66 Regent St., between 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. ​​​​​​ GoodLife Fitness Fredericton on Nov. 18 at 1174 Prospect St. between 10:20 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. Nov. 19 between 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

on Nov. 18 at 1174 Prospect St. between 10:20 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. Nov. 19 between 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. The YMCA of Fredericton on Nov. 17 at 570 York St. throughout the evening.

Saint John area

Vito's Restaurant on Nov. 16, 111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cora Breakfast and Lunch on Nov. 16 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. (39 King St., Saint John).



on Nov. 16 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. (39 King St., Saint John). Goodlife Fitness McAllister Place on Nov. 16 between noon and 1 p.m. and on Nov. 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John).



on Nov. 16 between noon and 1 p.m. and on Nov. 18 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John). NBCC Grandview campus on Nov. 16, 17, and 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (950 Grandview Ave., Saint John).



campus on Nov. 16, 17, and 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. (950 Grandview Ave., Saint John). Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio on Nov. 19 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. (47 Clark Rd., Rothesay)

on Nov. 19 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. (47 Clark Rd., Rothesay) Big Tide Brewing Company at 47 Princess St. on Nov. 16, between 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Java Moose at 84 Prince William St. Nov. 16, between 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Flights into Saint John:

Public Health identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 8421 on Nov. 17 and 18 from Kelowna to Vancouver, arrived at 8 p.m.



on Nov. 17 and 18 from Kelowna to Vancouver, arrived at 8 p.m. Air Canada Flight 314 on Nov. 17 and 18 from Vancouver to Montreal, arrived at 07:11 a.m.



on Nov. 17 and 18 from Vancouver to Montreal, arrived at 07:11 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8792 on Nov. 17 and 18, from Montreal to Saint John arrived at 9:22 p.m.

Moncton

RD Maclean Co. Ltd. on Nov. 16, 17 and 18 at 200 St. George St., between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

GoodLife Fitness on Nov. 21 at 555 Dieppe Blvd, Dieppe, between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Keg Steakhouse and Bar at 576 Main St. on Nov. 17, between 7:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Flights into Moncton:

Air Canada Flight 178 on Nov. 19 from Edmonton to Toronto, arrived at 5:58 a.m.



on Nov. 19 from Edmonton to Toronto, arrived at 5:58 a.m. Air Canada Flight 404 on Nov. 19 from Toronto to Montreal, arrived at 10:16 a.m.



on Nov. 19 from Toronto to Montreal, arrived at 10:16 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8902 on Nov. 19 from Montreal to Moncton, arrived at 4:17 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: