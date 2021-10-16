N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Demand for free rapid test kits forces sites to close early

New Brunswickers in Moncton lined up by the dozens Saturday morning to pick up free rapid test kits supplied by the province.

Moncton is one of the province's COVID-19 "hot spots." RCMP New Brunswick tweeted a notice saying traffic was backed up on Mountain Road in Moncton.

Due to increased traffic in the Magic Mountain parking lot traffic is backed up along Mountain Road starting near the Home Hardware as well WB on Hwy 2 coming off Exit 450 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CodiacRCMP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CodiacRCMP</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Moncton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Moncton</a> —@RCMPNB

The Government of New Brunswick announced the pickup site in Moncton would close at 11:30 a.m. Saturday because of high demand.

Public Health said in a statement to media the COVID-19 rapid test pickup site in Moncton was experiencing "longer than anticipated lines."

"Staff on site appreciate your patience," the statement said.

Public Health announced Thursday people who have not been identified as close contacts of COVID-19 cases and do not have any symptoms would be eligible to pick up the free rapid test kits and administer them at home as of the weekend.

Due to demand, the COVID-19 rapid test pick up site in Moncton will be closing today at 11:30 a.m. For details of pick-up locations beginning Oct. 18 visit: <a href="https://t.co/2GQkEAN6b1">https://t.co/2GQkEAN6b1</a> —@Gov_NB

Those who test positive are asked to make an appointment to get a followup PCR test, said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell Thursday.

The rapid test kits are only being distributed to the COVID-19 "hot spots" under circuit-breaker restrictions, but the program is expected to become available across the province.

The demand for the kits caused the sites in Grand Falls and Perth-Andover to close at 1 p.m. They were expected to remain open later into the afternoon.

There were about 7,500 test kits available at the three locations. More locations are scheduled to open on Monday.

1,064 active cases as of Friday

New Brunswick Public Health recorded two more COVID-related deaths and 87 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

There are 60 people in hospital because of the virus, including 18 in intensive care. That's down from 63 and 19 respectively on Thursday. No one under the age of 19 is hospitalized.

"Sadly, two more people have lost their lives. We must do everything we can to reduce the spread of the virus, protecting ourselves, our loved ones and our communities," Premier Blaine Higgs said in a statement.

Some experts have called for wider use of rapid tests in the province, saying they could "put a lid" on transmission by identifying asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic people and helping to prevent spread.

A person in their 90s in the Fredericton region, Zone 3, and a person in their 70s in the Edmundston region, Zone 4 have died "as a result of COVID-19," according to a news release.

No other information about them, such as their vaccination status or whether they lived at a long-term care home where there's a COVID-19 outbreak, has been provided.

The province has 84 recorded COVID-19 related deaths.

Previous exposure notices

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters for the next 14 days.

The following are exposure notices from the past few weeks. For the full list beyond this time period, please visit the Government of New Brunswick's website, which was redesigned Tuesday and now clearly separates new exposure notices from previously reported exposure notices.

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Oct. 8 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:47 p.m.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Oct.13 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Wise Guyz Pub (176 Robinson St., Moncton)

(176 Robinson St., Moncton) Oct.13 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (89 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

(89 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Oct.13 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. – George Dumont Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Department (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Oct. 13 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Spirit Halloween (169 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

(169 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Oct. 7 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Pseudio (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Between Oct. 6 and 7 between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Wingate by Wyndham (69 Marché Rd., Dieppe)

(69 Marché Rd., Dieppe) Oct. 6 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse (751 Main St., Moncton)

(751 Main St., Moncton) Oct. 6 between 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pseudio (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Oct. 5 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.- Five Bridges Bar & Grill (121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview)

(121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview) Oct. 4 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Dr. Léon Richard Oncology Centre (37 Providence St. Moncton)

(37 Providence St. Moncton) Oct. 4-6 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Club Boishebert de Shediac (322 Main St., Shediac)

(322 Main St., Shediac) Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – YMCA (70 Twin Oaks Dr., Moncton)

between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – (70 Twin Oaks Dr., Moncton) Oct. 3 between 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – Cornerstone Chapel Moncton (11 York St., Berry Mills)

(11 York St., Berry Mills) Oct. 3 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Hillsborough United Church (2891 Main St., Hillsborough)

(2891 Main St., Hillsborough) Between Oct. 2 and 3 between noon and 10 a.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

Saint John region, Zone 2

Oct. 9 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – The Barrel's Head Gastropub (141 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(141 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (2 King St., St. Stephen)

(2 King St., St. Stephen) Oct. 8 between 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. – East Side Mario's (75 Consumers Dr., Saint John)

(75 Consumers Dr., Saint John) Oct. 8 between noon and 2:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire (250 King St., St. Stephen)

(250 King St., St. Stephen) Oct. 8 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (195 King St., St. Stephen)

(195 King St., St. Stephen) Oct. 8 between 6:45 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. – Station 33 Café & Yoga restaurant section (33 Railway Cres., Hampton)

(33 Railway Cres., Hampton) Oct. 1 and 8 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Hampton Chop Shop (557 Main St., Hampton)

between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. – (557 Main St., Hampton) Oct. 2 to Oct. 7 between 6:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Station 33 Café & Yoga restaurant section (33 Railway Cres., Hampton)

(33 Railway Cres., Hampton) Oct. 5, 6, and 7 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – McAllister Place (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John) Between Oct. 4 and 7 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Hampton Chop Shop (557 Main St., Hampton)

(557 Main St., Hampton) Oct. 7, between 7:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Hampton Community Center rink (808 Main St., Hampton)

(808 Main St., Hampton) Oct. 7 between noon and 2 p.m. – Vogue Optical (20 Plaza Ave., Saint John)

(20 Plaza Ave., Saint John) Oct. 6 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Vogue Optical (20 Plaza Ave., Saint John)

(20 Plaza Ave., Saint John) Oct. 6, between noon and 3 p.m. – Dr. Luan Le's Office (35 University Ave., Saint John)

(35 University Ave., Saint John) Oct. 6, between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

(182 Water St., Saint Andrews) Oct. 6 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Herring Cove Pharmacy (924 Route 774, Welshpool)

(924 Route 774, Welshpool) Oct. 5 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 8th Hussars Sports Centre (8 Leonard Dr., Sussex)

(8 Leonard Dr., Sussex) Oct. 5, between 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Up to Par Restaurant (109 Upper Midland Rd., Norton)

(109 Upper Midland Rd., Norton) Oct. 5 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

(18 Canterbury St., Saint John) Oct. 5 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Campobello Island Health Centre (640 Route 774, Welshpool)

(640 Route 774, Welshpool) Oct. 4 and 5 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Needs Convenience Store (89 Marr Rd., Rothesay)

(89 Marr Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 4, between 5:45 p.m. and 16:15 p.m. – Mac's Island Market (924 Route 774, Welshpool)

(924 Route 774, Welshpool) Oct. 3 between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Vito's Restaurant (111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 3 between 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

(182 Water St., Saint Andrews) Oct. 3 – Kings Church (332 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Oct. 10 between noon and 5 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 10 between 9 a.m. and noon – HopeCity (429 Clements Dr., Fredericton)

(429 Clements Dr., Fredericton) Oct. 9 between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Starbucks (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1040 Prospect St., Fredericton) Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Taco Boys (10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Vape City (10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Sept. 14 to Oct. 7 – Tobique Valley Senior's Complex (4 Manor Dr., Plaster Rock)

(4 Manor Dr., Plaster Rock) Oct. 7 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – East Side Mario's (14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Dollarama (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Walmart (1399 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1399 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Hanwell Village Mart (1761 Hanwell Rd., Hanwell)

(1761 Hanwell Rd., Hanwell) Oct. 6 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – PJ's Wings and Things (38 Main St., Fredericton)

(38 Main St., Fredericton) Oct. 6 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – York County Cider (38 Main St., Fredericton)

(38 Main St., Fredericton) Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Capital Community Church (71 Downing St., Fredericton)

(71 Downing St., Fredericton) Oct. 6 between noon and 2 p.m. – Ken's Barber Shop (240 Main St., Plaster Rock)October 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Scotiabank (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover)

(240 Main St., Plaster Rock)October 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover) Oct. 5 between noon and 8 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 5 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Abony Family Tennis Centre (594 Knowledge Park Dr., Fredericton)

(594 Knowledge Park Dr., Fredericton) Oct. 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Scotiabank (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover)

(728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover) Oct. 4 between 9:40 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Oct. 3 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pond's Resort on the Miramichi restaurant (91 Porter Cove Rd., Porter Cove)

(91 Porter Cove Rd., Porter Cove) Oct. 3 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Speedway 104 Mower races (7399 Route 104, Windsor)

(7399 Route 104, Windsor) Oct. 3 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Speedway 104 Mower races (7399 Route 104, Windsor)

(7399 Route 104, Windsor) Oct. 3 between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Sure Life Assembly (335 Otis Drive, Nackawic)

(335 Otis Drive, Nackawic) Oct. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – G8Way Ultramar (22 Route 628, Penniac)

(22 Route 628, Penniac) Oct. 3 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Kingswood Golf Club (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

(1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell) Oct. 2-3 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. – Quality Inn and Suites Amsterdam (559 Bishop Dr., Fredericton)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Oct. 13 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – Grand Falls General Hospital, Outpatient Waiting Room (625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 12 between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Regional Hospital of Edmundston, Emergency Department (275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Oct. 10 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 9 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Oct. 9 between 11 p.m. and midnight – Bar Chez Wilma (500 Mgr Numa Pichette Blvd., Edmundston)

(500 Mgr Numa Pichette Blvd., Edmundston) Oct. 9 between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Café Retro Bar (69 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

(69 Canada Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 9 between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Casino Grey Rock (100 Chief Joanna Blvd., Saint Basile)

(100 Chief Joanna Blvd., Saint Basile) Oct. 9 between noon and 2 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Oct. 9 between noon and 2 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Oct. 8 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Oct. 8 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Familiprix – Kevin Smyth (138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

(138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska) Oct. 3 to Oct. 7 – Rodeway Inn (10039 Route 144, Grand Falls)

(10039 Route 144, Grand Falls) Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 6 between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Dollarama (15 Mowin St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation)

(15 Mowin St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation) Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 7 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Supermarché Bonichoix (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)

(746 Main St., Saint Leonard) Oct. 7 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Familiprix – Kevin Smyth (138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

(138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska) Oct. 7 between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Provincial Court – Carrefour Assomption (121 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(121 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 6-7 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Oct. 5 and 7 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – Cyr Roy Machine Shop and Dépanneur (111 Martin Rd., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

(111 Martin Rd., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska) Oct. 6 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Catholic Diocesan Centre (60 René-Bouchard Rd., Edmundston)

(60 René-Bouchard Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 5 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Greco Pizza (10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston)

(10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston) Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Dollarama (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Road, Unit #700, Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Road, Unit #700, Grand Falls) Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Oct. 3 between 9:15 a.m. and 10 p.m. – St. George Church (226 St. Georges Rd., Grand Falls)

Campbellton region, Zone 5

Oct. 6-8 – Clinique Vétérinaire Lépine (148 Notre Dame St., Atholville)

(148 Notre Dame St., Atholville) Oct. 7 between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Campbellton Regional Hospital, emergency department (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

(189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton) Oct. 6 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Brasserie 1026 Bar & Grill (157 Water St., Campbellton)

(157 Water St., Campbellton) Between Oct. 5 and 6 between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. – Campbellton Regional Hospital, emergency department (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

(189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton) Oct. 5-7 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB – Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Oct. 4 between 11:40 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. – Bonnie's Tabata Fitness (1 Union St., Campbellton)

(1 Union St., Campbellton) Between Oct. 1-6 – Campbellton Regional Hospital Med-Surg unit (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

Bathurst region, Zone 6

Oct. 8 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Oct. 8 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – House of Lee (315 Main St., Bathurst)

(315 Main St., Bathurst) Oct. 8 between 9:50 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – Marshalls (700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Oct. 8 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Oct. 5 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Dixie Lee Restaurant (49 St-Pierre Boul. W., Caraquet)

(49 St-Pierre Boul. W., Caraquet) Oct. 4 between noon and 1 p.m. – L'Entracte Resto Pub (3394 Principale St., Tracadie)

(3394 Principale St., Tracadie) Oct. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7

Oct. 10 between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (188 King St., Miramichi)

(188 King St., Miramichi) Oct. 5 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Downtown Beauty Salon (1706 Water St., Miramichi)

(1706 Water St., Miramichi) Oct. 3 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Harvey's (2470 King George Highway, Miramichi)

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.