N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 5 new deaths, 164 in hospital
New Brunswick Public Health reported five deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday while hospitalizations increased to 164.
Province's death toll reaches 233
There are five more people in hospital than Saturday's total.
There are 13 are in intensive care, down one from Saturday. Five are on a ventilator.
A total of 89 of the current patients with COVID-19 were admitted for a reason other than the virus.
The province's death toll related to COVID-19 is 233.
Public Health did not release any further details about the deaths in Sunday's report.
The province announced 274 PCR-confirmed cases and 375 positive rapid tests.
New Brunswick now has an estimated 5,460 active cases. Since Jan. 5, there have been 18,839 positive rapid test results.
