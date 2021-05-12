N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 5 new deaths, 164 in hospital

New Brunswick Public Health reported five deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday while hospitalizations increased to 164.

There are five more people in hospital than Saturday's total.

There are 13 are in intensive care, down one from Saturday. Five are on a ventilator.

A total of 89 of the current patients with COVID-19 were admitted for a reason other than the virus.

The province's death toll related to COVID-19 is 233.

Public Health did not release any further details about the deaths in Sunday's report.

The province announced 274 PCR-confirmed cases and 375 positive rapid tests.

New Brunswick now has an estimated 5,460 active cases. Since Jan. 5, there have been 18,839 positive rapid test results.