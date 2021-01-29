Public Health will hold a live-streamed update on COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard will address the briefing, which is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The update comes as the Edmundston region, Zone 4, nears the end of a full week in lockdown. The Moncton region, Zone 1, is in the red phase of recovery, and the remaining five zones are in the less-restrictive orange phase.

At Public Health's last update, on Monday, Russell said the Campbellton, Bathurst and Miramichi regions — Zones 5, 6 and 7 — could see a return to yellow from orange "in the coming days."

Public Health announced 27 new cases on Thursday, most of them in the Edmundston region, with 14 cases, and the Moncton region, with 11 cases.

The province's confirmed case count reached 1,202 Thursday, with 313 currently active. That brought the tally for the first month of 2021 to 603 cases, outstripping the total number of cases in all of 2020, at 599.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: