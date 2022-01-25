N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Outbreak in Grand Manan 'nothing we can't manage,' nursing home says

The director of the Grand Manan Nursing Home says residents affected by a COVID-19 outbreak there, the first on the island since the pandemic began, are doing "amazingly well."

An additional resident and two staff members tested positive after Jan. 19, for a total of 52 cases since Jan. 12, director Heather Bass said.

No one's symptoms have been severe, she said.

"Folks have experienced mostly very strong cold symptoms, a few with headaches, sore throats, that sort of thing. Nothing we can't manage here," despite the fact that 28 of 65 staff members have been infected.

Bass said the isolation and protective equipment protocols have been hard on everyone, especially residents who have dementia or are hearing impaired, but some staff are now back to work and some residents are now allowed out of their rooms again.

That can happen after symptoms subside and 10 days have passed, she said.

"It's giving everyone a bit of hope. We're looking at the light at the end of the tunnel."

Everyone may be out of isolation by Monday, Bass said.

Bass said the nursing home has received support from the Department of Social Development to ensure it has enough personal protective equipment.

"Delivery can be a bit of an issue at times," said Bass, so they have to "stay on top of it."

The island's ferry service provider, Coastal Transport, has had a couple of isolated cases, said Grand Manan Mayor Bonnie Morse, "but so far, things are going along."

The ferry company has worked out as many contingency plans as possible to ensure the flow of people and goods to and from the island, she said.

Case numbers specific to Grand Manan's first outbreak of the pandemic have not been released.

But Morse said anecdotally there seem to be "a fair number of cases."

COVID has run through many households, she said, but, as at the nursing home, most of them have been mild.

There have been 52 cases of COVID-19 at Grand Manan Nursing Home, and several cases on the ferry that services the island, in recent weeks. (CBC)

131 in hospital with COVID-19 as of Monday

Another three people who had COVID-19 have died, Public Health said Monday, including a person in their 90s in the Moncton region, Zone 1, a person in their 80s in the Saint John region, Zone 2 and a person in their 70s in the Edmundston region, Zone 4.

This brings the current total of COVID-related deaths in the province to 212.

There are 12 people in intensive care and another 119 in hospital, for a total of 131 people hospitalized with COVID-19, Public Health said in a news release.

Seventy-four of those currently hospitalized were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

Of those in hospital, 101 are 60 or over, and four people are on a ventilator. Three people 19 or under are hospitalized. The seven-day rolling average of hospitalizations is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

There are currently 469 health-care workers who have tested positive for the virus and are isolating.

The rate of people hospitalized and in ICU continues to most greatly impact people who are unvaccinated and those who are over six months from their second dose.

Information about the rates of cases and hospitalizations based on vaccination status, the age and origin of new cases, and additional information, is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.