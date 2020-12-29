N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 2 new cases reported, no public update Tuesday
New cases in the Bathurst and Edmundston regions as active cases drop to 31
Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday.
The new cases are:
- an individual aged 20 to 29 in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)
- an individual aged 50 to 59 in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)
Both people are self-isolating and their cases are under investigation, Public Health said in a release.
There are now 31 active cass of COVID-19 in the province.
No public briefing on COVID-19 was called for Tuesday.
The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 595 and 555 have recovered. Eight people have died from COVID-19, and another person who tested positive also died but not as a result of COVID-19.
Three patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care.
As of Tuesday, 151,421 tests have been conducted, including 594 since the last report.
What to do if you have a symptom
New Brunswickers can complete an online self-referral to be tested for COVID-19.
If you are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and do not need to talk to a nurse, you can complete the self-assessment available online to get the next steps.
Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:
-
A fever above 38 C.
-
A new cough or worsening chronic cough.
-
Sore throat.
-
Runny nose.
-
Headache.
-
New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.
-
Difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should:
-
Stay at home.
-
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
-
Describe symptoms and travel history.
-
Follow instructions.
