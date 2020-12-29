Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

The new cases are:

an individual aged 20 to 29 in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

an individual aged 50 to 59 in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

Both people are self-isolating and their cases are under investigation, Public Health said in a release.

There are now 31 active cass of COVID-19 in the province.

No public briefing on COVID-19 was called for Tuesday.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 595 and 555 have recovered. Eight people have died from COVID-19, and another person who tested positive also died but not as a result of COVID-19.

Three patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, 151,421 tests have been conducted, including 594 since the last report.

What to do if you have a symptom

New Brunswickers can complete an online self-referral to be tested for COVID-19.

If you are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and do not need to talk to a nurse, you can complete the self-assessment available online to get the next steps.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: