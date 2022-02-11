N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 4 deaths, 116 in hospital

New Brunswick has announced four more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the province's total to 290.

The deaths announced Sunday include a person in their 70s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s in the Saint John region, and a person in their 80s in the Miramichi region.

New Brunswick Public Health reported 266 PCR-confirmed cases, bringing the province's total active case count to 3,573.

Another 428 positive results from rapid tests were reported Sunday.

There have now been 25,971 confirmed cases through rapid tests since Jan. 5.

116 in hospital

Hospitalizations dropped again Sunday to 116, a decrease from 122 Saturday.

Of those in hospital, 59 were admitted with COVID-19 and 57 were originally admitted for another reason when they tested positive.

There are 15 people in intensive care, including a person in their 20s, and eight people are on a ventilator.

All other hospitalizations are aged 30 or older.

341 health-care workers off work

There are now 341 health-care workers off of work due to COVID-19.

That includes 129 from the Vitalité Health Network, 168 from the Horizon Health Network and 44 Extra-Mural Ambulance New Brunswick staff.

Hospitals in the province are now at 87 per cent occupancy, with ICU beds at 70 per cent occupancy.