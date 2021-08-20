N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province reports 1 death, 40 new cases

New Brunswick recorded another death related to COVID-19 and 40 new cases on Saturday.

A person in their 70s in the Edmundston region, Zone 4, died "as a result of COVID-19," according to a news release. The death brings the province's total to 107.

"I want to send heartfelt condolences to those who are grieving the loss of their loved one," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

"I encourage all New Brunswickers to do their part to put our province in a better position to fight this virus."

There are 43 people hospitalized due to the virus. Of those, 22 are unvaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and 19 are fully vaccinated.

The majority of the 13 patients in intensive care are unvaccinated. Of those, 12 are unvaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.

No one aged 19 or under is currently in hospital because of COVID-19.

Of the new cases, 21 are unvaccinated, five are partially vaccinated and 14 are fully vaccinated.

Public Health reported 81 recoveries, bringing the active case count down to 689.

A total of 83.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated and 92.1 per cent have received at least one dose.

The new cases breakdown as follows:

Moncton region, Zone 1, 11 cases:

Four people 19 and under.

A person 20 to 29.

Two people 30 to 39.

Three people 40 to 49.

A person 70 to 79.

All 11 cases are under investigation.

Saint John region, Zone 2, nine cases:

Four people 19 and under.

Three people 20 to 29.

Two people 60 to 69.

All nine cases are under investigation.

Fredericton region, Zone 3, seven cases:

A person 20 to 29.

A person 30 to 39.

Four people 40 to 49.

A person 50 to 59.

All seven cases are under investigation.

Edmundston region, Zone 4, seven cases:

Three people 20 to 29.

A person 30 to 39.

A person 40 to 49.

Two people 60 to 69.

All seven cases are under investigation

Campbellton region, Zone 5, five cases:

A person 19 and under.

Two people 30 to 39.

A person 40 to 49.

A person 60 to 69.

All five cases are under investigation.

Bathurst region, Zone 6, one case:

A person 19 and under

The case in under investigation.

Previous exposure notices

The following are exposure notices from the past few weeks. For the full list beyond this time period, please visit the Government of New Brunswick's website, which was redesigned and now clearly separates new exposure notices from previously reported exposure notices.

Public Health has identified a case of COVID-19 in a traveller who may have been infectious while on the following flight:

Oct. 14 – Air Canada Flight 8786 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 8:28 a.m.

Oct. 8 – Air Canada Flight 8790 – from Montreal to Saint John departed at 7:47 p.m.

Moncton region, Zone 1

Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to noon – Caisse Populaire Sud-Est (1363 Route 133, Grand-Barachois)

(1363 Route 133, Grand-Barachois) Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon – Club Extenso Rhythmic Gymnastics (299 Champlain St., Dieppe)

(299 Champlain St., Dieppe) Oct. 18 from 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. – Dieppe Aquatic and Sports Centre (111 Aquatique St., Dieppe)

(111 Aquatique St., Dieppe) Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Slapshots Family Sports Restaurant & Grill (55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton)

(55 Russ Howard Dr., Moncton) Oct. 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Moncton Hospital Emergency Room waiting room (135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton)

(135 Macbeath Ave., Moncton) Oct. 15 from noon to 12:30 p.m. – Boutique Recycl'Art and Antiques (149 John St., Moncton)

(149 John St., Moncton) Oct. 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Bistro Le Chat Bleu (342 Route 940, Baie-Verte)

(342 Route 940, Baie-Verte) Between Oct. 10 and 14 – Headquarters Campground, Fundy National Park (11 Headquarters Campground Rd., Fundy National Park)

(11 Headquarters Campground Rd., Fundy National Park) Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (1840 Main St., Moncton)

(1840 Main St., Moncton) Oct. 13 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Wise Guyz Pub (176 Robinson St., Moncton)

(176 Robinson St., Moncton) Oct. 13 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (89 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

(89 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Oct. 13 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Georges Dumont Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Department (330 Université Ave., Moncton)

(330 Université Ave., Moncton) Oct. 13 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Spirit Halloween (169 Trinity Dr., Moncton)

(169 Trinity Dr., Moncton) Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Gusto Italian Grill & Bar (130 Westmorland St., Moncton)

(130 Westmorland St., Moncton) Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Tim Hortons (10 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

(10 Plaza Blvd., Moncton) Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Tim Hortons (10 Plaza Blvd., Moncton)

(10 Plaza Blvd., Moncton) Oct. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Pregnancy & Wellness Centre of Moncton (27 John St., Moncton)

(27 John St., Moncton) Oct. 7 between 9 a.m. and noon – Service New Brunswick, waiting room (766 Main St., Moncton)

(766 Main St., Moncton) Oct. 7 between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Pseudio (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Between Oct. 6 and 7 between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Wingate by Wyndham (69 Marché Rd., Dieppe)

(69 Marché Rd., Dieppe) Oct. 6 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. – The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse (751 Main St., Moncton)

(751 Main St., Moncton) Oct. 6 between 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Pseudio (477 Paul St., Dieppe)

(477 Paul St., Dieppe) Oct. 5 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.- Five Bridges Bar & Grill (121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview)

(121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview) Oct. 4 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Dr. Léon Richard Oncology Centre (37 Providence St. Moncton)

(37 Providence St. Moncton) Oct. 4-6 between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Club Boishebert de Shediac (322 Main St., Shediac)

(322 Main St., Shediac) Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – YMCA (70 Twin Oaks Dr., Moncton)

between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – (70 Twin Oaks Dr., Moncton) Oct. 3 between 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – Cornerstone Chapel Moncton (11 York St., Berry Mills)

(11 York St., Berry Mills) Oct. 3 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Hillsborough United Church (2891 Main St., Hillsborough)

(2891 Main St., Hillsborough) Between Oct. 2 and 3 between noon and 10 a.m. – Beauséjour Camping (747 Lino Rd., Shediac)

Saint John region, Zone 2

Oct. 17 from 9:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – True Life Church (30 Vincent Rd., Quispamsis)

(30 Vincent Rd., Quispamsis) Oct. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Boyd Bros. Home Hardware (9 Route 172, Saint George)

(9 Route 172, Saint George) Oct. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (175 Old Hampton Rd., Quispamsis)

(175 Old Hampton Rd., Quispamsis) Oct. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Sobeys (140 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(140 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (212 McAllister Dr., Saint John)

(212 McAllister Dr., Saint John) Oct. 15 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Brenan's Paradise Row

​Funeral Home (111 Paradise Row, Saint John)

(111 Paradise Row, Saint John) Oct. 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – GoodLife Fitness (175 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis)

(175 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis) Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – St. Louis Bar & Grill (175 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis)

(175 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis) Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Cask & Kettle Irish Gastropub (112 Prince William St., Saint John)

(112 Prince William St., Saint John) Oct. 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Thandi (33 Canterbury St., Saint John)

(33 Canterbury St., Saint John) Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Kingston Farmer's Market (4 Market Ln., Kingston)

(4 Market Ln., Kingston) Oct. 9 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – The Barrel's Head Gastropub (141 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(141 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 9 between 3:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. – Drew & Jen's No Frills (621 Fairville Blvd., Saint John)

Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Pizza Delight (2 King St., St. Stephen)

(2 King St., St. Stephen) Oct. 8 between 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. – East Side Mario's (75 Consumers Dr., Saint John)

(75 Consumers Dr., Saint John) Oct. 8 between noon and 2:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire (250 King St., St. Stephen)

(250 King St., St. Stephen) Oct. 8 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (195 King St., St. Stephen)

(195 King St., St. Stephen) Oct. 8 between 6:45 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. – Station 33 Café & Yoga restaurant section (33 Railway Cres., Hampton)

(33 Railway Cres., Hampton) Oct. 1 and 8 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Hampton Chop Shop (557 Main St., Hampton)

between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. – (557 Main St., Hampton) Oct. 2 to Oct. 7 between 6:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Station 33 Café & Yoga restaurant section (33 Railway Cres., Hampton)

(33 Railway Cres., Hampton) Oct. 5, 6, and 7 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – McAllister Place (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John)

between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – (519 Westmorland Rd., Saint John) Between Oct. 4 and 7 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. – Hampton Chop Shop (557 Main St., Hampton)

(557 Main St., Hampton) Oct. 7, between 7:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. – Hampton Community Centre rink (808 Main St., Hampton)

(808 Main St., Hampton) Oct. 7 between noon and 2 p.m. – Vogue Optical (20 Plaza Ave., Saint John)

(20 Plaza Ave., Saint John) Oct. 6 between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Vogue Optical (20 Plaza Ave., Saint John)

(20 Plaza Ave., Saint John) Oct. 6, between noon and 3 p.m. – Dr. Luan Le's Office (35 University Ave., Saint John)

(35 University Ave., Saint John) Oct. 6, between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

(182 Water St., Saint Andrews) Oct. 6 between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Herring Cove Pharmacy (924 Route 774, Welshpool)

(924 Route 774, Welshpool) Oct. 5 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – 8th Hussars Sports Centre (8 Leonard Dr., Sussex)

(8 Leonard Dr., Sussex) Oct. 5, between 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Up to Par Restaurant (109 Upper Midland Rd., Norton)

(109 Upper Midland Rd., Norton) Oct. 5 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canterbury Dental Clinic (18 Canterbury St., Saint John)

(18 Canterbury St., Saint John) Oct. 5 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Campobello Island Health Centre (640 Route 774, Welshpool)

(640 Route 774, Welshpool) Oct. 4 and 5 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. – Needs Convenience Store (89 Marr Rd., Rothesay)

(89 Marr Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 4, between 5:45 p.m. and 16:15 p.m. – Mac's Island Market (924 Route 774, Welshpool)

(924 Route 774, Welshpool) Oct. 3 between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. – Vito's Restaurant (111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay)

(111 Hampton Rd., Rothesay) Oct. 3 between 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – Char and Chowder Restaurant (182 Water St., Saint Andrews)

(182 Water St., Saint Andrews) Oct. 3 – Kings Church (332 Hampton Rd., Quispamsis)

Fredericton region, Zone 3

Oct. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – 540 Kitchen & Bar (540 Queen St., Fredericton)

(540 Queen St., Fredericton) Oct. 16 from 2:50 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. – Regent Mall (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Lincoln Big Stop Restaurant (415 Nevers Rd., Waasis)

(415 Nevers Rd., Waasis) Oct. 14 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

(388 Connell St., Woodstock) Between Oct. 13 and 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 a.m. – Fredericton Inn (1315 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1315 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 13 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Cazza Petite (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Regent Mall (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – HomeSense (18 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(18 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Oct. 13 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

(388 Connell St., Woodstock) Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon – Home Hardware (115 Drummond St., Perth)

(115 Drummond St., Perth) Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon – BMR Besthome Hardware & Building Supplies (319 Centreville Rd., Florenceville-Bristol)

(319 Centreville Rd., Florenceville-Bristol) Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon – Davesports (398 Connell St., Woodstock)

(398 Connell St., Woodstock) Oct. 12 between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Canadian Tire (388 Connell St., Woodstock)

(388 Connell St., Woodstock) Oct. 10 between noon and 5 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 10 between 9 a.m. and noon – HopeCity (429 Clements Dr., Fredericton)

(429 Clements Dr., Fredericton) Oct. 9 between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Starbucks (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton)

(1040 Prospect St., Fredericton) Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Taco Boys (10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Oct. 8 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Vape City (10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(10 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Sept. 14 to Oct. 7 – Tobique Valley Senior's Complex (4 Manor Dr., Plaster Rock)

(4 Manor Dr., Plaster Rock) Oct. 7 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – East Side Mario's (14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton)

(14 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Dollarama (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Walmart (1399 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1399 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Hanwell Village Mart (1761 Hanwell Rd., Hanwell)

(1761 Hanwell Rd., Hanwell) Oct. 6 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – PJ's Wings and Things (38 Main St., Fredericton)

(38 Main St., Fredericton) Oct. 6 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. – York County Cider (38 Main St., Fredericton)

(38 Main St., Fredericton) Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Capital Community Church (71 Downing St., Fredericton)

(71 Downing St., Fredericton) Oct. 6 between noon and 2 p.m. – Ken's Barber Shop (240 Main St., Plaster Rock)Oct. 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Scotiabank (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover)

(240 Main St., Plaster Rock)Oct. 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover) Oct. 5 between noon and 8 p.m. – Pseudio (1381 Regent St., Fredericton)

(1381 Regent St., Fredericton) Oct. 5 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Abony Family Tennis Centre (594 Knowledge Park Dr., Fredericton)

(594 Knowledge Park Dr., Fredericton) Oct. 4 between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Scotiabank (728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover)

(728 Perth Main St., Perth-Andover) Oct. 4 between 9:40 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. – Subway (18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover)

(18 F. Tribe Rd. Unit 3, Perth-Andover) Oct. 3 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Pond's Resort on the Miramichi restaurant (91 Porter Cove Rd., Porter Cove)

(91 Porter Cove Rd., Porter Cove) Oct. 3 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Speedway 104 Mower races (7399 Route 104, Windsor)

(7399 Route 104, Windsor) Oct. 3 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Speedway 104 Mower races (7399 Route 104, Windsor)

(7399 Route 104, Windsor) Oct. 3 between 10:30 a.m. and noon – Sure Life Assembly (335 Otis Drive, Nackawic)

(335 Otis Drive, Nackawic) Oct. 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. – G8Way Ultramar (22 Route 628, Penniac)

(22 Route 628, Penniac) Oct. 3 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Kingswood Golf Club (1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell)

(1700 Kingswood Way, Hanwell) Oct. 2-3 between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. – Quality Inn and Suites Amsterdam (559 Bishop Dr., Fredericton)

Edmundston region, Zone 4

Oct. 19 from 11 a.m to 12:40 p.m. – Edmundston Regional Hospital, emergency room waiting room (275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Oct. 16 from 8:45 a.m to 10 a.m. – Edmundston Regional Hospital Emergency Room waiting room (275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – IGA extra Supermarché Donat Thériault (580 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(580 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Grand Falls Big Stop (121 Route 255, Grand Falls)

(121 Route 255, Grand Falls) Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to noon – IGA extra Supermarché Donat Thériault (580 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(580 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Familiprix (131 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(131 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Familiprix (131 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(131 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 13, 14, and 15 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Roger C. Ouellette (9 Godreau St., Grand Falls)

(9 Godreau St., Grand Falls) Oct. 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Saint André Recreation Centre (455 Route 255, Saint André)

(455 Route 255, Saint André) Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Atlantic Superstore (577 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(577 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Dollarama (15 Mowin St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation)

(15 Mowin St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation) Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Dollarama (787 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(787 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 14 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 14 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Foodland (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Loune's Lounge (475 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(475 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 13 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Dollarama (787 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(787 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 13 from noon to 1 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – IGA extra Supermarché Donat Thériault (580 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(580 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Canadian Tire (590 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(590 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 13 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – Grand Falls General Hospital, Outpatient Waiting Room (625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 13 from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. – Dejeuner AM Breakfast (1791 Main St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation)

(1791 Main St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation) Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – BMO (291 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(291 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon – Toner Home Hardware (445 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls)

(445 Broadway Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 12 from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. – Dejeuner AM Breakfast (1791 Main St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation)

(1791 Main St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation) Oct. 12 from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (160 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(160 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Oct. 12 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Clinic Physio Logic (182 High St., Grand Falls)

(182 High St., Grand Falls) Oct. 12 between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Edmundston Regional Hospital emergency department (275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston)

(275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston) Oct. 12 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Oct. 12 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Casse Croute Caro (180 Hebert Blvd., Edmundston)

(180 Hebert Blvd., Edmundston) Oct. 12 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Foodland (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to noon – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Dollarama (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 11 from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 11 from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. – IGA extra Supermarché Donat Thériault (580 Victoria St., Edmundston)

Supermarché Donat Thériault (580 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 10 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 10 from 9:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs Church (30 37e Ave., Edmundston)

(30 37e Ave., Edmundston) Oct. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. – Church of St. Anne (99 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

(99 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska) Oct. 9 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Bonichoix (4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick)

(4 Saint Camille Rd., Kedgwick) Oct. 9 between 11 p.m. and midnight – Bar Chez Wilma (500 Mgr Numa Pichette Blvd., Edmundston)

(500 Mgr Numa Pichette Blvd., Edmundston) Oct. 9 between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. – Café Retro Bar (69 Canada Rd., Edmundston)

(69 Canada Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 9 between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Casino Grey Rock (100 Chief Joanna Blvd., Saint Basile)

(100 Chief Joanna Blvd., Saint Basile) Oct. 9 between noon and 2 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Oct. 9 between noon and 2 p.m. – Saint Quentin Co-Op (145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(145 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Oct. 9 from 6 a.m. to 7: 45 a.m. – Ultramar (555 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(555 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Oct. 8 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Ultramar (555 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(555 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Oct. 8 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 8 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin)

(344 Canada Rd., Saint Quentin) Oct. 8 between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Familiprix – Kevin Smyth (138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

(138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska) Oct. 7 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. – Ultramar (555 Madawaska St., Grand Falls)

(555 Madawaska St., Grand Falls) Oct. 3 to Oct. 7 – Rodeway Inn (10039 Route 144, Grand Falls)

(10039 Route 144, Grand Falls) Oct. 7 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 7 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Supermarché Bonichoix (746 Main St., Saint Leonard)

(746 Main St., Saint Leonard) Oct. 7 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Familiprix – Kevin Smyth (138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

(138 Main St., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska) Oct. 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 7 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Sports Experts (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 7 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Provincial Court, Carrefour Assomption (121 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(121 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 7 between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Provincial Court – Carrefour Assomption (121 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston)

(121 de l'Église Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 6-7 between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Oct. 5 and 7 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. – Cyr Roy Machine Shop and Dépanneur (111 Martin Rd., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska)

(111 Martin Rd., Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska) Oct. 6 between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Walmart (805 Victoria St., Edmundston)

(805 Victoria St., Edmundston) Oct. 6 between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Dollarama (15 Mowin St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation)

(15 Mowin St., Madawaska Maliseet First Nation) Oct. 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Foodland (535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls)

(535 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls) Oct. 6 between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. – Catholic Diocesan Centre (60 René-Bouchard Rd., Edmundston)

(60 René-Bouchard Rd., Edmundston) Oct. 5 between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Greco Pizza (10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston)

(10 Mahsus Crt., Edmundston) Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Dollarama (180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Atlantic Superstore (240 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(240 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Walmart (494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls)

(494 Madawaska Road, Grand Falls) Oct. 4 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (180 Madawaska Road, Unit #700, Grand Falls)

(180 Madawaska Road, Unit #700, Grand Falls) Oct. 3 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Subway (360 Canada St., Saint Quentin)

(360 Canada St., Saint Quentin) Oct. 3 between 9:15 a.m. and 10 p.m. – St. George Church (226 St. Georges Rd., Grand Falls)

Campbellton region, Zone 5

Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Dooly's (81 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon – Le Grenier (312 Val d'Amour Rd., Atholville)

(312 Val d'Amour Rd., Atholville) Oct. 16 from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. – Dooly's (81 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Oct. 15 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Le Grenier (312 Val d'Amour Rd., Atholville)

from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – (312 Val d'Amour Rd., Atholville) Oct. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Naturiste (312 Val d'Amour Rd., Atholville)

(312 Val d'Amour Rd., Atholville) Oct. 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Dooly's (81 Roseberry St., Campbellton)

(81 Roseberry St., Campbellton) Oct. 13 from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Kent Building Supplies (15 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

(15 Savoie Ave., Atholville) Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Canadian Tire (384 Val d'Amour Rd., Atholville)

(384 Val d'Amour Rd., Atholville) Oct. 12 and 13 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. – J.A. Epicerie 2000 Inc. (339 Main St., Eel River Crossing)

(339 Main St., Eel River Crossing) Oct. 12 and 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Boutique Daze (312 Val-D'Amour Rd., Atholville)

(312 Val-D'Amour Rd., Atholville) Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Kent Building Supplies (15 Savoie Ave., Atholville)

(15 Savoie Ave., Atholville) Oct. 6-8 – Clinique Vétérinaire Lépine (148 Notre Dame St., Atholville)

(148 Notre Dame St., Atholville) Oct. 7 between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Campbellton Regional Hospital, emergency department (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

(189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton) Oct. 6 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. – Brasserie 1026 Bar & Grill (157 Water St., Campbellton)

(157 Water St., Campbellton) Between Oct. 5 and 6 between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. – Campbellton Regional Hospital, emergency department (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

(189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton) Oct. 5-7 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. – CCNB – Campbellton Campus (47 Village Ave., Campbellton)

(47 Village Ave., Campbellton) Oct. 4 between 11:40 a.m. and 12:55 p.m. – Bonnie's Tabata Fitness (1 Union St., Campbellton)

(1 Union St., Campbellton) Between Oct. 1-6 – Campbellton Regional Hospital Med-Surg unit (189 Lily Lake Rd., Campbellton)

Bathurst region, Zone 6

Oct. 8 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

(900 St. Anne St., Bathurst) Oct. 8 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. – House of Lee (315 Main St., Bathurst)

(315 Main St., Bathurst) Oct. 8 between 9:50 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – Marshalls (700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(700 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Oct. 8 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Sobeys (1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst)

(1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst) Oct. 5 between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Dixie Lee Restaurant (49 St-Pierre Blvd. W., Caraquet)

(49 St-Pierre Blvd. W., Caraquet) Oct. 4 between noon and 1 p.m. – L'Entracte Resto Pub (3394 Principale St., Tracadie)

(3394 Principale St., Tracadie) Oct. 3 between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. – Walmart (900 St. Anne St., Bathurst)

Miramichi region, Zone 7

Oct. 10 between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. – Tim Hortons (188 King St., Miramichi)

(188 King St., Miramichi) Oct. 5 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Downtown Beauty Salon (1706 Water St., Miramichi)

(1706 Water St., Miramichi) Oct. 3 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Harvey's (2470 King George Highway, Miramichi)

Public Health recommends that people who have been at a possible public exposure site and are not fully vaccinated get a COVID test, even if they don't have symptoms. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811.

If they do have symptoms, they must isolate while they await their results.

For people who are fully vaccinated, Public Health recommends they monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the possible exposure and get a COVID test if symptoms develop.

Anyone who frequented the locations at the specified dates and times should also avoid visiting settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and shelters, for the next 14 days.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.