N.B. COVID-19 roundup: One new case reported in Moncton on Monday

Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The new case is a temporary foreign worker, aged 30 to 39, in Zone 1 (Moncton region), who had been self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 355 and 328 have recovered. There have been six deaths.

There are currently 21 active cases in New Brunswick, with two patients hospitalized.

The current active cases by region are:

Fredericton region (Zone 3), 11 cases

Campbellton region (Zone 5), 7 cases

Moncton region (Zone 1), 1 case

Miramichi region (Zone 7), 1 case

Bathurst region (Zone 6), 1 case

COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick as of Monday, Nov. 9. (CBC)

Update on Zone 3 cases

Currently, there are 11 active cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

Most of the cases are either directly travel-related or linked to an individual who recently travelled outside the Atlantic bubble, including international travel, Public Health said in a release.

Individual cases and their close contacts are currently self-isolating, and Public Health investigations are ongoing with the latest cases.

"As people continue to travel outside the Atlantic bubble we will see sporadic cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

"We are seeing a higher risk of transmission in households; therefore, it is important for individuals to follow the proper self-isolation guidelines."

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test on the government website at gnb.ca.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: a fever above 38 C, a new cough or worsening chronic cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new onset of fatigue, new onset of muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: