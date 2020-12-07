N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 2 new cases reported, Russell to take questions on Facebook Live

Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The new cases are an individual 40 to 49 years old in the Fredericton region, or Zone 3, and someone in their 70s in the Edmundston region, or Zone 4.

Both people are self-isolating and their cases are under investigation.

So far in the pandemic, the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 536, and 448 people have recovered. There have been seven deaths, and the number of active cases is 81. Three patients are hospitalized, including two in intensive care.

As of today, 133,868 tests have been conducted. There was no live streamed COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

Top doctor will take questions live on Facebook

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, will be taking questions from New Brunswickers in a Facebook Live session Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 1:30 p.m.

The government of New Brunswick announced the session on its Twitter account and Facebook page.

On a Facebook video, Russell says she knows there are "a lot of questions you might have about COVID-19," noting the volume of information and its rapidly changing nature.

"That can be overwhelming," Russell says.

She asks New Brunswickers to submit their questions "in the comments below and we'll answer some live."

Public Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said Monday that the decision to enable residents to pose questions directly to the chief medical health officer was based on the success of a back-to-school live stream session held in early September.

As of Monday afternoon, there were already more than 600 comments posted to the Facebook page, with at least 85 questions.

"We will try our best to answer as many questions as we can," Macfarlane said.

Case counts in New Brunswick as of Monday, Dec. 7 (CBC News)

Boundary changes announced for Zones 2, 3

Ross Wetmore, the MLA for Gagetown-Petitcodiac, announced on his Facebook page that Hampstead, Central Hampstead, Queenstown, Pleasant Villa and Elm Hill have been moved from Zone 2 (Saint John region) into Zone 3, the Fredericton region.

Reached for comment on Monday, Public Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane noted that Wirral and South Oromocto Lake were also included in the zone boundary change.

"These changes were made based on patterns of travel, where students go to school and school zones, on recommendation of Public Health," Macfarlane said in an email.

Potential public exposure warnings for Moncton

Public Health has warned of the following possible exposures to the virus in the Moncton area.

Flights into Moncton:

Air Canada Flight 8372 on Nov. 28 from Fort McMurray to Calgary, departed 6:10 a.m

on Nov. 28 from Fort McMurray to Calgary, departed 6:10 a.m Air Canada Flight 144 on Nov. 28 from Calgary to Toronto, departed at 11:15 a.m.

on Nov. 28 from Calgary to Toronto, departed at 11:15 a.m. Air Canada Flight 8918 on Nov. 28 from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:30 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: