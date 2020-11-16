N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Eight new cases reported Monday, gargle test available for kids

New Brunswick reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the largest single-day increase in nearly a month.

There are six new cases reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1), and two in the Fredericton region (Zone 3).

All eight cases are under investigation and are self-isolating. Public Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane said some of the eight cases could be travel-related.

"It's my understanding some of today's cases are linked to travel," Macfarlane said, noting further details should be available Tuesday.

None of the eight new cases are believed to be related to the potential exposure at the Moncton Junction Village GoodLife gym reported Saturday, he said.

The six cases in the Moncton region are as follows:

one individual 19 and under;

three people 20 to 29;

one individual 30 to 39; and

one individual 40 to 49.

The two cases reported in the Fredericton region are two people in their 20s.

There are now 28 active cases in the province, in six of the province's seven zones:

Moncton region (Zone 1): 13 cases

Saint John region (Zone 2): four cases

Fredericton region (Zone 3): eight cases

Campbellton region (Zone 5): one case

Bathurst region (Zone 6): one case

Miramichi region (Zone 7): one case

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 375 and 341 people have recovered. There have been six deaths, and one patient is hospitalized, but is not in the intensive care unit. As of Monday, 111,094 tests have been conducted, including 431 on Sunday.

An employee at the Université de Moncton has tested positive for COVID-19 but poses a 'low risk' to the campus community, the university said in a news release Monday. (CBC)

Case reported at U de Moncton

An employee at the Université de Moncton's campus has tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Monday.

The university said in a news release that it was notified of the positive test by Public Health, who told university management the case "poses a low risk" to the campus community.

"The person is currently in segregation and will remain so," vice-chancellor Dr. Denis Prud'homme said in the release.

"Operations are continuing as planned, and we will be monitoring the situation closely. "

Current COVID-19 statistics for New Brunswick as of Monday, Nov. 16. (CBC News)

Swish and gargle test available for children

A new COVID-19 swish and gargle test method for children is now available at testing centres

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said that although the nose swab is still "the recommended standard test for all New Brunswickers," the gargle test is available for children who are unable to receive the swab.

Instead, children from four to 11 years old can swish, gargle and spit some sterile salt water or saline solution into a tube.

Russell advised parents and children to watch a video outlining what to expect and practise how to swish and gargle before doing the test at an assessment site.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: