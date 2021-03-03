N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 3 new cases, mass testing set up in Miramichi

Walk-in testing clinics have been set up in the Miramichi region, Zone 7, amid new cases and "the likelihood of a variant being present," Public Health said Wednesday.

The mass testing clinic is intended to determine if there has been any further spread in the area, the department said.

Testing will be available without an appointment for individuals who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19, and will be held on Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., in the gymnasium of the Dr. Losier Middle School, 124 Henderson St., in Miramichi.

Screening tests will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

Asymptomatic people do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results, unless advised to do so by Public Health.

People with symptoms are asked to request a test online or to call Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre.

There are currently 37 active cases in the province. (CBC News)

Three new cases reported

Public Health reported three new cases in two zones on Wednesday. The cases break down in this way:

Fredericton region, Zone 3, two cases:

two people 20 to 29 years old. Both cases are travel-related and both individuals are self-isolating.

Miramichi region, Zone 7, one case:

an individual 50 to 59 years old. The case is under investigation and the person is self-isolating.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,438, and the number of active cases is 37. Since Tuesday, two people have recovered for a total of 1,372 recoveries. There have been 28 deaths.

Three patients are in hospital, and two of them are in intensive care. A total of 230,540 tests have been conducted, including 753 since Tuesday's report.

Exposure notifications in Miramichi

Public Health has identified potential public exposures to the virus at the following locations in Zone 7. Individuals who tested positive were in these establishments, but do not have the exact times they were present in these businesses, the department said, "but it is believed it was for a short duration on these dates":

Sobeys, 273 Pleasant St., Feb. 15, Feb. 19, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25

273 Pleasant St., Feb. 15, Feb. 19, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 Atlantic Superstore, 408 King George Hwy, Feb. 15, Feb. 23 and Feb. 28

408 King George Hwy, Feb. 15, Feb. 23 and Feb. 28 Shoppers Drug Mart, 397 King George Hwy, Feb. 15, Feb. 17 and Feb. 26

397 King George Hwy, Feb. 15, Feb. 17 and Feb. 26 Dollarama, 100 Douglastown Blvd., Feb. 20

100 Douglastown Blvd., Feb. 20 Winners, 2441 King George Hwy, Feb. 22 and Feb. 24

2441 King George Hwy, Feb. 22 and Feb. 24 Giant Tiger, 2441 King George Hwy, Feb. 24

2441 King George Hwy, Feb. 24 Walmart, 200 Douglastown Blvd., Feb. 24

200 Douglastown Blvd., Feb. 24 Bulk Barn, 100-99 Douglastown Blvd. on Feb. 27

100-99 Douglastown Blvd. on Feb. 27 NB Liquor, 221 Pleasant St., Feb. 27

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: