New Brunswick Public Health reported a total of six new cases of COVID-19 in three zones Sunday.

One case is related to travel, another was a contact of a previously confirmed case and the other cases are under investigation, Public Health said in a news release.

There are now 141 active cases in the province. New Brunswick reported its 41st COVID-related death on Saturday.

There have been 2,002 confirmed cases in New Brunswick and 1,819 recoveries.

The breakdown of new cases is as follows:

Moncton region, Zone 1: three cases:

Two people 20-29.

A person 30-39.

These cases are under investigation.

Saint John region, Zone 2: one case:

A person 40-49.

The case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Fredericton region, Zone 3: two cases:

A person 30-39.

A person 50-59.

One of the cases is related to travel and the other is under investigation.

Seven people are hospitalized in New Brunswick due to the virus, including two in intensive care. Three are hospitalized out of the province.

The province announced 272,574 New Brunswickers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the release, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said the province still needs to be cautious and that maximum protection from the virus only happens two or three weeks after a second dose.

"Although vaccines can provide protection against hospitalization, ICU admission and even death, the variants of concern present greater risks," she said.

Confirmed case at Kennebecasis Valley High School

Public Health confirmed one COVID-19 case at Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis Saturday.

Students and parents have been notified about the case. Students will return to school on Tuesday, unless they have been contacted directly by Public Health.

Isolation over for Magee House residents who test negative

Residents of Magee House on the University of New Brunswick campus in Fredericton are now allowed to leave the apartment-style residence if they test negative for COVID-19.

Public Health announced Saturday that isolation would end for those testing negative as of midnight Saturday.

Magee House is residence with 101 apartment-style units for mature students. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

The remaining cases will continue to self-isolate in the residence next week.

There have been at least 12 confirmed cases of the virus involved in the outbreak at Magee House.

The outbreak was declared nearly two weeks ago and involved the variant first reported in India.

Outbreak at special care home leads to five deaths

On Saturday, Public Health reported the fifth death in a week at Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls.

The death reported was a person in their 90s.

The outbreak involves the variant first reported in South Africa.

Latest exposure notifications

Moncton:

Greco Pizza, 120 Killam Dr., Moncton on Wednesday, May 5 , between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., Monday, May 3, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., and Sunday, May 2, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m.

, between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m., between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., and between 5 p.m. and 1 a.m. Greco Pizza, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe on Tuesday, May 4 , between 4-11 p.m.

, between 4-11 p.m. Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency department, 330 Université Ave., Moncton, on Friday, May 7, between 2-9:30 p.m., and Thursday, May 6, between 2-4.

Saint John:

Foodland, 1 Market Sq., Quispamsis, on Monday, May 3, between 4-5 p.m.

Fredericton:

Lunar Rogue, 625 King St., Fredericton, on Wednesday, April 28, between 5:30-8:30 p.m.

between 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fix Auto, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell, Thursday, May 6, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Friday, April 30, between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Thursday, April 29, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday, April 28, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: