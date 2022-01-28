N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 4 more deaths, 135 in hospital as N.B. readies for Level 2 rules

Four more New Brunswickers who had COVID-19 have died and hospitalizations have dipped slightly on Friday, as the province readies to move to loosened Level 2 restrictions.

The four new deaths bring the province's COVID-related death toll to 228. They include a person in their 70s in the Moncton region, Zone 1; a person in their 80s in the Saint John region, Zone 2; a person in their 80s in the Fredericton region, Zone 3; and a person in their 80s in the Bathurst region, Zone 6.

There are 135 people in hospital, down six from Thursday's total of 141. Of the 135 people in hospital, 72 were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19. Sixteen people are in intensive care, up eight from Thursday's total, and four people are on a ventilator, up three from Thursday's total.

A total of 465 health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating, according to the updated dashboard. That's down from Thursday's total of 479 workers.

Province set to move to Level 2 at 11:59 Friday night

Business and venues that were closed under Level 3, the most restrictive level of New Brunswick's winter plan, are preparing to open their doors on Saturday.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell announced the move at a news conference on Thursday.

"We still need to be vigilant as we move to Level 2 by keeping our contacts low, wearing a mask in public, keeping a safe distance from others, getting vaccinated and getting a booster dose," Higgs cautioned after making the announcement.

The loosened restrictions that come into effect at 11:59 Friday are part of an "adjusted" Level 2, and include:

Public gatherings/venues limited to 50 per cent capacity, with masking and proof of vaccination

Limit contacts to household plus a maximum steady 10 contacts

Masks mandatory for all indoor public spaces

Masks required in outdoor spaces when physical distancing can't be guaranteed

Restaurants can reopen for dining-in, with 50 per cent capacity, physical distancing and proof of vaccination

Gyms, spas and salons can reopen at 50 per cent capacity, with physical distancing and proof of vaccination

Schools return to in-class learning on Monday

Sports may resume, although there have been several adjustments made to Level 2 requirements

The full list of adjusted Level 2 requirements is available on the government's gnb.ca website under COVID-19.

Vaccination and vaccine clinic updates

A pop-up, walk-in vaccination clinic will be held Monday in Saint John for people seeking their first, second or third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Public Health said Friday.

The clinic will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 30 Thorne Ave. People attending this clinic are asked to bring their Medicare card, a record of vaccination if receiving their second dose or booster, and a signed consent form.

Because of the pending weekend storm, Public Health is advising residents to monitor the websites and social media accounts of Horizon Health Network and Vitalité Health Network for possible clinic cancellations.

As of Friday, 92 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 84.1 per cent had received a second dose, and 42.3 per cent had received a booster shot.