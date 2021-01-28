N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 27 new cases in three zones

Public Health reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with cases in three of New Brunswick's seven zones.

There was no live-streamed update, but in a news release, the department noted that most of the cases were in the Edmundston region, which is in lockdown, and the Moncton region, which is in the red phase of recovery.

The remaining five zones are in the orange phase.

The new cases break down in this way:

Moncton region, Zone 1, 11 cases:

five people 19 or under

two people 20 to 29

two people 30 to 39

two people 40 to 49

Saint John region,Zone 2, two cases:

two people 19 or under

Edmundston region, Zone 4, 14 cases:

three people 19 or under

an individual 40 to 49

five people 50 to 59

an individual 70 to 79

three people 80 to 89

an individual 90 or over.

There are currently 313 active cases in the province. This graphic does not reflect a person with COVID-19 whose death was not related to the disease. (CBC News)

All of these people are self-isolating and their cases are under investigation.

New Brunswick has now had 1,202 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 313 are currently active.

Since Wednesday, 41 people have recovered for a total of 872 recoveries. There have been 16 deaths, and four patients are hospitalized, two in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 193,956 tests have been conducted, including 2,247 since Wednesday's report.

Lowe's Canada says a positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in a staff member at its Edmundston RONA location. The worker's last day in the store was Jan. 20, the company says. (Jonathan Dupaul/Radio-Canada file photo)

Case reported at Edmundston Rona

Lowe's Canada says it has been notified of a positive case of COVID-19 in a staff member at a Rona store in Edmundston.

The company tracks and reports all cases in staff, including the store's name and province, on a COVID-19 page on its corporate website. It also includes the last date the affected person worked.

In the Edmundston notice, Lowe's notes the location was the Rona at 595 Rue Carrier, and that the person's last workday was Jan. 20.

"To ensure the health and safety of our associates and customers, we rigorously apply public health authorities' recommendations and guidelines" and conduct extensive cleaning and disinfecting, Lowe's says on its website.

It adds that workers who are identified as having been in close contact with the affected staff member are put on "preventive paid quarantine at home."

Potential exposure notification for Air Canada flight

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on Jan. 14 while on the following flight:

Air Canada Flight 8906, on Jan. 14, from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 9:19 p.m.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: