COVID-19 exposure forces students, staff at Hampton school to self-isolate

Students, staff and their families at a kindergarten to Grade 2 school in Hampton have been asked to self-isolate because of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a letter to parents Sunday, Public Health said an investigation is going on at DR. A. T. Leatherbarrow Primary School. Families have been asked to self-isolate until midnight.

"All students and staff and everyone who lives under the same household are required to self-isolate. This means that your child is not able to attend daycare and you are not able to attend work. You are also not to receive any visitors at your home."

Public Health said it will contact anyone who is at risk.

A positive case of COVID-19 was also confirmed at Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis on Saturday.

No school was planned Monday.

Students will return to school on Tuesday, May 11, unless they have been contacted directly by Public Health.