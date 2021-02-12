N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 5 new cases reported, no live update today
New cases in three zones on Friday, active cases now at 156
Latest
- Five new cases in three zones
- 156 active cases
- Canada to get vaccine delivery boost in April: Trudeau
Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 in three zones on Friday.
The department did not hold a live-streamed update today, but in a news release it noted the new cases break down in this way:
Saint John region, Zone 2, one case:
- an individual 50 to 59
Edmundston region, Zone 4, three cases:
- an individual 19 or under
- an individual 40 to 49
- an individual 80 to 89
Bathurst region, Zone 6, one case:
- an individual 20 to 29
New Brunswick now has 156 active cases of the respiratory disease, and has seen 1,382 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Ten people have recovered since Thursday, for a total of 1,203 recoveries.
There have been 22 deaths. Six patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care.
A total of 215,879 tests have been conducted, including 1,484 since Thursday's report.
What to do if you have a symptom
People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.
Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:
-
A fever above 38 C.
-
A new cough or worsening chronic cough.
-
Sore throat.
-
Runny nose.
-
Headache.
-
New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.
-
Difficulty breathing.
In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with one of those symptoms should:
-
Stay at home.
-
Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor.
-
Describe symptoms and travel history.
-
Follow instructions.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.