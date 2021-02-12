N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 5 new cases reported, no live update today

Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 in three zones on Friday.

The department did not hold a live-streamed update today, but in a news release it noted the new cases break down in this way:

Saint John region, Zone 2, one case:

an individual 50 to 59

Edmundston region, Zone 4, three cases:

an individual 19 or under

an individual 40 to 49

an individual 80 to 89

Bathurst region, Zone 6, one case:

an individual 20 to 29

New Brunswick now has 156 active cases of the respiratory disease, and has seen 1,382 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Ten people have recovered since Thursday, for a total of 1,203 recoveries.

There have been 22 deaths. Six patients are hospitalized, and two are in intensive care.

A total of 215,879 tests have been conducted, including 1,484 since Thursday's report.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: