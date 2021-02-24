N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 2 new cases, 3 zones have no active cases

Public Health is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, affecting two zones.

The department has not held any live COVID updates this week, but in a news release Wednesday, it noted that the cases break down in this way:

Moncton region, Zone 1, one case:

an individual 50 to 59, who is self-isolating and whose case is under investigation

Edmundston region, Zone 4, one case:

an individual 70 to 79, who is a staff member at Manoir Belle Vue and is self-isolating.

The number of active cases in the province has dropped to 64, and there are three zones with no active cases. They are the Fredericton, Campbellton and Miramichi regions.

The number of confirmed cases is 1,426. Since Tuesday, 13 people have recovered for a total of 1,335 recoveries.

There have been 26 deaths, and two people with the illness are in hospital, including one in intensive care. A total of 225,729 tests have been conducted, 797 since Tuesday's report.

There are currently 64 active cases in the province. (CBC News)

N.B. company participates in airport quick-results test program

A rapid COVID-19 test made by Fredericton-based LuminUltra will be used in a new PCR and antigen testing research program at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

The program, announced Wednesday by the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, will explore the efficacy of antigen testing versus the PCR test in a commercial environment, as well as the use of rapid PCR testing in an airport environment, the airport authority said.

The 10-week study will make free COVID-19 tests available to employees, as well to eligible passengers on select routes who are willing to volunteer as participants.

The study will begin accepting volunteers on March 1.

"Clinical analysis of test swabs will take place on-site at the airport, using LuminUltra's rapid PCR test, with results provided to the participant within two hours," the authority said in a news release.

Participants will also be tested using Response Biomedical rapid antigen tests.

The province has received a total of 35,015 vaccine doses so far. (Sandra Sanders/Reuters file photo)

Updated vaccine totals

Here are the latest vaccine totals, according to the Public Health COVID-19 dashboard:

35,015 vaccine doses received

26,317 doses administered

8,698 doses held in reserve for second doses, planned clinics

11,036 people fully vaccinated (with both of the two required doses)

List of COVID-19 symptoms

Public Health says New Brunswickers should get tested if they have any of these COVID-19 symptoms:

fever

new cough, or worsening chronic cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

new onset of fatigue

diarrhea

loss of sense of taste

loss of sense of smell

in children, purple markings on the fingers and toes

People with two or more symptoms must self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call 811 to get tested. People with only one symptom are not required to self-isolate but may ask to be tested.