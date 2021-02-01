N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 8 new cases, 2 new testing centres open

Public Health reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in two zones Monday.

All of the cases were in the Moncton and Edmundston regions, Zones 1 and 4. The province will not provide a live-streamed update Monday.

The new cases break down in this way:

Moncton region, Zone 1, three cases:

three people 30 to 39

Edmundston region, Zone 4, five cases:

an individual 50 to 59

three people 60 to 69

an individual 70 to 79

All of these people are self-isolating and their cases are under investigation.

There are now 273 active cases in New Brunswick.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,264. Since Sunday, 18 people have recovered, for a total of 972 recoveries during the pandemic. Eighteen people have died.

Three patients are in hospital, two of them in intensive care. A total of 201,167 tests have been conducted, including 1,215 since Sunday's report.

There are currently 273 active cases in the province. This graphic does not reflect a person with COVID-19 whose death was not related to the disease. (CBC News )

Two new COVID-19 testing centres open

Two new screening centres have opened to boost access to COVID-19 testing, the Vitalité Health Network confirmed Monday.

The centres are at Lamèque Hospital and Community Health Centre at 29 Rue de l'Hopital, Lamèque, and at the Shediac Regional Medical Centre at 419 Main St., Shediac.

Testing is by appointment only, and appointments are available by calling Tele-Care at 811 or by filling out the government form online at gnb.ca

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: