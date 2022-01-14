N.B. COVID-19 roundup: N.B. reports 1 death, 159 in hospital

New Brunswick reported one more death and 159 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Sunday.

The number of deaths overall in New Brunswick is 259, according to the province's COVID-19 dashboard.

The latest death is a person in their 90s in the Edmundston region.

No other information about them, such as any underlying health conditions or their vaccination status, has been released.

Protesters are shown in front of the home of Premier Blaine Higgs on Saturday. (Graham Thompson/CBC News)

There are 17 people in intensive care, including one person in their 20s.

The rest are above the age of 40.

Two people 19 and under are hospitalized, as well as three people in their 20s.

Police say 100 protest in front of premier's house

Police estimate more than 100 people rallied in front of Premier Blaine Higgs's home in Quispamsis Saturday in protest of COVID-19 mandates.

About 50 vehicles and a dozen police cruisers were also at the residential home.

The Kennebecasis Police Force tweeted that it was present at the rally, which was "noisy, but remained peaceful."

Police say protesters stayed for a "short period" before leaving the scene.

Protesters were seen chanting "we are fed up" and holding flags that read "my body my choice."

399 health-care workers off work

Across the province, 399 health-care workers are off work after positive tests. They include 186 from the Horizon Health Network, 140 from the Vitalité Health Network and 73 from Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick.

Hospital occupancy is listed at 80 per cent, while the ICU occupancy is at 70 per cent.

Public Health recorded 154 positive PCR tests and 394 positive antigen rapid tests.

The province now has 3,554 active cases and has reported 22,159 positive rapid tests since Jan. 5.