N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 11 new cases, P.E.I. suspends AstraZeneca rollout

Public Health is reporting 11 new cases in New Brunswick on Monday, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.

Details of the cases have not yet been released.

There are currently 120 active cases in the province, 98 of them in the Edmundston region, Zone 4.

Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, which includes Clair and Baker Brook, are under red-phase restrictions that were imposed on Thursday at 6 p.m. The rest of Zone 4, including Grand Falls, Kedgwick, Saint-Quentin and Saint-Léonard, remains in the yellow phase for now.

The red restrictions were imposed as a four-day "circuit breaker" to allow contact tracing and results of mass rapid-testing clinics to be reviewed.

The four-day deadline expires at 6 p.m. Monday, when a decision to either expand the red phase to the rest of the region, ease it to orange or lift it entirely was to be made.

Residents line up at a mass testing clinic on Thursday in Edmundston, which is currently under a four-day red phase 'circuit breaker' while results of the mass testing are being reviewed. (Gary Moore/CBC News file photo)

P.E.I. halts AstraZeneca vaccine program

Prince Edward Island has suspended delivery of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

The Island announced Monday morning that it has halted AstraZeneca vaccines for people age 18 to 29 who are working directly with the public. It was being administered by pharmacists, separately from the provincially run vaccination clinics.

According to an email from the Island's Department of Health, appointments for the vaccine are on hold "pending anticipated further information" from Health Canada and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization

CBC News has reached out to Public Health in New Brunswick for comment on whether it is considering suspending the vaccine.

The province is set to receive 30,900 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine from the U.S. later this week, and the vaccine has already been in use here, although in an older age group, with first responders and teachers receiving the vaccine at clinics that began last week.

According to the province's COVID-19 dashboard, 90,182 doses of vaccines — including the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines — have already been administered in New Brunswick as of Monday.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: