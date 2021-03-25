Part of the Edmundston region, Zone 4, will return to the red phase of recovery for four days, effective 6 p.m. Thursday, as case numbers and variant cases climb.

Dr. Jennifer Russell made the announcement at a live-streamed update on Thursday, where she also announced 30 new cases, the highest number in a single day in two months.

Of those 30 new cases, 24 are in the Edmundston region, Russell said.

"Just when it seemed things were getting better, the game has changed again, and the variants are driving that change," Russell said. "The new strains are really daunting, they're more infectious and it is difficult to keep cases contained."

Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region are going back two phases in COVID-19 recovery, skipping over orange to the more severe restrictions of the red phase. The rest of the region will stay in the yellow phase.

Russell noted that the latest surge in cases, and the return to the red phase for Zone 4, is "coming at a time when people are fatigued" and longing for return to normalcy.

"I know this is a hardship for the Edmundston area, which has already gone through our most stringent measures, including a full lockdown, but it is vital to public safety," Russell said.

"I am appealing directly to the people of the Edmundston area to stay within their household bubble, wear a mask, maintain two metres of physical distance in public and follow all other public health measures."

Russell also detailed the breakdown of the 30 new cases on Thursday.

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Five new cases, all related to travel outside the province

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

24 new cases

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

one new case

There are currently 89 active cases in the province.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: