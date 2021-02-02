N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Public Health to hold live update today

Public Health will hold a live-streamed COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, are both scheduled to address the briefing, which will begin at 2:30.

The briefing follows a report of just eight cases on Monday, with three cases in the Moncton region and five cases in the Edmundston region.

As of Monday, there were 273 active cases in the province.

Missed your test because of the storm?

If the nasty weather that lashed most of New Brunswick on Tuesday caused you to miss your scheduled COVID-19 test, you'll have to rebook it, according to the Horizon Health Network.

"If you are unable to attend your #COVID19 test today due to weather, please resubmit your request by visiting gnb.ca/coronavirus or calling Tele-Care 811," Horizon said in a tweet posted Tuesday with the hashtag #NBStorm. "Once you resubmit, you will be contacted with a new appointment date and time."

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

A fever above 38 C.

A new cough or worsening chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should: